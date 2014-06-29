Saudi's flynas set to launch London Gatwick flights

Budget carrier says it will operate two direct weekly flights between Riyadh and Gatwick from July 27

By Andy Sambidge
  • Sunday, 29 June 2014 2:59 PM

Saudi-based budget carrier flynas on Sunday announced that is planning to launch two direct weekly flights between Riyadh and London Gatwick from July 27.

The airline said prices will start from SR999 for a one way ticket and SR1,999 for return tickets.

The new twice-weekly service is available every Sunday and Thursday, flynas added in a statement.

Wael Al Sarhan, director of marketing and communication at flynas said: "Launching the new London Gatwick destination comes at a time when travel to the United Kingdom is at its peak especially during the Eid break."

Last week, flynas announced the addition of 29,520 seats on board its 540 flights this coming Ramadan with an aim to accommodate the increasing traffic on its flights to Jeddah.

flynas will also provide 143,000 meals on 939 domestic and international flights during this Holy Month.

