Saudi's NCB posts 22% jump in Q2 net profit

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
National Commercial Bank is expected to list its shares in one of Saudi Arabia's largest initial public offers later this year
National Commercial Bank, which later this year is expected to list its shares in one of Saudi Arabia's largest initial public offers, posted a 22 percent jump in second-quarter net profit on Sunday.
The kingdom's biggest bank by assets made SR2.425 billion ($647 million) in the three months to June 30, compared with SR1.99 billion in the corresponding period of 2013, it said in an emailed statement.
NCB said the growth was driven by an 8.3 percent year-on-year increase in net special commissions income, as well as gains of 3.9 percent and 11.2 percent in banking and foreign exchange income respectively.
Loans and advances at the end of June stood at 206 billion riyals, climbing 15.7 percent from a year earlier, while deposits gained 20 percent to SR346 billion.
NCB is majority-owned by the state's Public Investment Fund, which plans to sell a 15 percent stake to the public by the end of the year in an IPO expected to be worth between SR15-20 billion.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules