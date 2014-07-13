Saudi's Olayan buys 51% stake in Gulf Union Foods Co

Olayan Financing Co says it has acquired majority stake from group of investors including Jadwa

By Reuters
  • Sunday, 13 July 2014 2:56 PM

Saudi Arabia-based Olayan Financing Co (OFC) said on Sunday it had acquired a majority stake in Gulf Union Foods Co (GUFC) from a group of investors including private equity firm Jadwa Investment.

No purchase price for the 51 percent stake was given in the statement, nor the identities of the other investors selling their holdings in GUFC, which was described as one of the leading players by market share in the Gulf's juice manufacturing business.

Jadwa is divesting its entire 30 percent stake, which it acquired in December 2009 through its Food and Beverage Opportunity Fund, the statement said.

OFC manages the Saudi Arabian and Middle Eastern investments of the Olayan Group and has around 40 affiliated businesses, including joint ventures with multinationals such as Coca Cola , Kimberly-Clark and Colgate-Palmolive, according to its website.

Olayan Group is one of the major family-owned conglomerates in Saudi Arabia and one of the largest shareholders in Credit Suisse.

Related:

Stories

UK's Rexam buys stake in Saudi beverage cans maker

World’s largest snack food firm expands Saudi operations

Saudi retailers hire youths to fill expat gap

Saudi Arabia appoints first female head of an investment bank

Companies

Olayan Group

Jadwa Investment Co.

Also in Banking & Finance

Commerzbank joins peers in paring back services to Gulf

Saudi Arabia cuts 2016 budget deficit, to boost 2017 spending

Also in Saudi Arabia

Saudi energy firm wins deal to build solar project in Mexico

Saudi Arabia plans to raise military spending by 6.7% in 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Fees from the Middle East reached $581m during the first nine...

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Reconciling accounting standards and religious principles is...

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

As Kuwait stares down its first deficit in 20 years, the Gulf...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking