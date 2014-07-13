Saudi's Olayan buys 51% stake in Gulf Union Foods Co

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Olayan Financing Co says it has acquired majority stake from group of investors including Jadwa
Saudi Arabia-based Olayan Financing Co (OFC) said on Sunday it had acquired a majority stake in Gulf Union Foods Co (GUFC) from a group of investors including private equity firm Jadwa Investment.
No purchase price for the 51 percent stake was given in the statement, nor the identities of the other investors selling their holdings in GUFC, which was described as one of the leading players by market share in the Gulf's juice manufacturing business.
Jadwa is divesting its entire 30 percent stake, which it acquired in December 2009 through its Food and Beverage Opportunity Fund, the statement said.
OFC manages the Saudi Arabian and Middle Eastern investments of the Olayan Group and has around 40 affiliated businesses, including joint ventures with multinationals such as Coca Cola , Kimberly-Clark and Colgate-Palmolive, according to its website.
Olayan Group is one of the major family-owned conglomerates in Saudi Arabia and one of the largest shareholders in Credit Suisse.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules