Saudi's Petrorabigh chooses HSBC Capital as adviser for rights issue

Saudi Arabia JV firm appoints financial adviser for $2.47bn rights issue to fund its expansion

By Reuters
  • Wednesday, 28 December 2016 6:47 PM

Saudi Arabia's Petrorabigh has chosen HSBC Capital as a financial adviser for a 9.26 billion riyal ($2.47 billion) rights issue to fund its expansion, the company said on Wednesday.

PetroRabigh, a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Sumitomo Chemical, said in a bourse statement that HSBC Capital would execute the rights issue "effective December 22, 2016."

The statement said further details would be disclosed in "due course".

Related:

Stories

Saudi's PetroRabigh says to delay $9.1bn expansion plans

Saudi Arabia's PetroRabigh appoints new CEO

Saudi's PetroRabigh Q2 net profit slides 79%

Saudi's PetroRabigh takes $33m earnings hit on power cut

Companies

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Company

Market Performance

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Company
11.95
0.0 0.0 (%)
Enlarge graph

Also in Markets

Banks boost Saudi bourse to 2016-high, rest of Gulf sluggish

Iran's currency hits record low as Trump worries deter fund inflows

Also in Saudi Arabia

Saudi sovereign fund set to buy stake in UAE utility firm

New Saudi authority set to develop theme parks industry

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Egypt »

Jawad Nabulsi  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah  Radwa Rostom  Mohamed El Dahshan 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Does the Saudi IPO signal the end of the age of oil?

Does the Saudi IPO signal the end of the age of oil?

Saudis may want to capitalise on an asset that’s only going to...

China paves way for market-based IPO system

China paves way for market-based IPO system

A new law would let companies, not regulators, determine when...

Trading from the frontline in Palestine

Trading from the frontline in Palestine

Palestine’s economy has been crippled by the war on Gaza but...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking