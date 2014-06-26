Saudi's SABIC JV signs build contract for $1.2bn plants

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Deal with Mitsubishi Rayon will see chemical plants being built in the east of the Gulf kingdom
A joint venture of Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) and Mitsubishi Rayon has signed a contract to construct two plants in the east of the kingdom worth SR4.5 billion ($1.2 billion), a statement said on Thursday.
The plants at Jubail Industrial City will be built by Taiwan's CTCI Corporation, with one producing annually 250,000 metric tonnes of Methyl Methacrylate Monomer (MMA) and the other 40,000 metric tonnes of Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) a year.
Construction has begun and should be completed in the first quarter of 2017, with commercial operations beginning later in that year. The project will be funded by the partners' own cash as well as bank financing, the statement added.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules