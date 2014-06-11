Saudi's Shoura Council rejects proposal to lift driving age to 20

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Idea was one of three proposals by council member Ahmed Al Mufreh knocked back by his colleagues
Saudi’s Shoura Council turns down a proposal to raise the minimum age for driving from 18 to 20, voting not to go ahead with any further studies into the idea, it was reported.
Ahmed Al Mufreh had mooted the proposal as part of wider flagged amendments to the kingdom’s traffic laws. As part of his recommendations, he wanted the minimum driving age for private cars and motorbikes to be raised to 20 and for heavy vehicles to 23 in light of reports that a majority of road accidents involved youths.
However, Saudi Press Agency reported that the committee found the member’s proposals were not appropriate for deliberations.
Members pointed out that many countries had a minimum driving age of 18. They also said the current traffic law was sufficient and did not need amending.
The council also rejected another amendment proposed by Al Mufreh to penalise guardians for traffic violations committed by minors under the age of 18.
His third amendment, to impose a driving ban on those using psychotropic substance and alcohol, was also ruled out on the basis that it was already adequately addressed in existing laws, SPA reported.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules