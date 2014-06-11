Saudi's Shoura Council rejects proposal to lift driving age to 20

Idea was one of three proposals by council member Ahmed Al Mufreh knocked back by his colleagues

By Beatrice Thomas
  • Wednesday, 11 June 2014 2:10 PM

Saudi’s Shoura Council turns down a proposal to raise the minimum age for driving from 18 to 20, voting not to go ahead with any further studies into the idea, it was reported.

Ahmed Al Mufreh had mooted the proposal as part of wider flagged amendments to the kingdom’s traffic laws. As part of his recommendations, he wanted the minimum driving age for private cars and motorbikes to be raised to 20 and for heavy vehicles to 23 in light of reports that a majority of road accidents involved youths.

However, Saudi Press Agency reported that the committee found the member’s proposals were not appropriate for deliberations.

Members pointed out that many countries had a minimum driving age of 18. They also said the current traffic law was sufficient and did not need amending.

The council also rejected another amendment proposed by Al Mufreh to penalise guardians for traffic violations committed by minors under the age of 18.

His third amendment, to impose a driving ban on those using psychotropic substance and alcohol, was also ruled out on the basis that it was already adequately addressed in existing laws, SPA reported.

