Saudi's Sipchem says growth plan remains despite merger collapse

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
CEO remains upbeat about performance after decision to end merger talks with Sahara Petrochemical
Saudi International Petrochemical Co (Sipchem) said on Tuesday its performance and growth plans remain on track despite the recent decision to end merger talks with Sahara Petrochemical .
The duo said on Sunday they had decided to postpone merger plans, which were initiated in June last year, blaming the current regulatory framework for the collapse of the deal.
If the merger had gone ahead, it would have been only the second ever between listed Saudi firms and would have created a company with a market value of $5.7 billion.
"I must stress that nothing has changed for our day-to-day business - our company's growth ambitions remain the same," Ahmed al-Ohaly, chief executive officer of Sipchem, said in an emailed statement to Reuters.
"So far in the second quarter, Sipchem operational and performance objectives for its operating plants remain on track," he said, adding further detail would be forthcoming in its next earnings statement.
Sipchem would also continue to seek out "solid, value-creating investments on a global basis", Ohaly said, although he didn't elaborate further.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules