Saudi said to send investigators to UK to probe murder

Family of murdered Saudi student, who was stabbed 16 times near Essex, says Interior Minister has promised to send investigators

By Courtney Trenwith
  • Tuesday, 15 July 2014 1:38 PM
Nahid Almanea was captured on CCTV moments before her death.

Saudi Arabia will send a team of detectives to the UK to investigate the daylight murder of a Saudi student last month, according to the woman’s family.

Nahid Almanea, 31, was stabbed 16 times on Salary Brook Trail in Colchester, Essex, on June 17.

She had been walking from her home to a college where she studied English when she was attacked about 10.40am.

British police said she may have been targeted because of her Muslim dress. She was wearing a navy blue full-length Abaya and a multi-coloured hijab headscarf.

Police also are looking at possible links with the murder of a vulnerable man with brain damage who died after being stabbed more than 100 times at a park in the same town in March.

Almanea’s brother Raed told Arab News, Saudi Interior Minister Prince Mohammed bin Naif had advised them that investigators would travel to England within days.

“The government has given utmost importance to the issue and will send a team of investigators to the UK to follow up the case,” the prince was quoted as telling the family in Jeddah.

