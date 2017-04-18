Saudi soldiers killed in Yemen helicopter crash

Twelve soldiers, including four officers perish when Black Hawk helicopter falls during operations

By AFP
  • Tuesday, 18 April 2017 7:27 PM
(Photo for illustrative purposes only)

(Photo for illustrative purposes only)

Twelve Saudi soldiers, including four officers, were killed on Tuesday when their helicopter went down in Yemen, the Arab coalition fighting Yemeni rebels said in a statement.

The Saudi Black Hawk "fell during operations in the province of Marib" east of Sanaa, the coalition said in a statement carried by SPA state news agency, without clarifying the reason.

"The causes of the incident are being investigated," the statement added.

Coalition spokesman General Ahmed Assiri told AFP it was "too early" to comment on the causes of the crash, which is one of the deadliest incidents involving coalition forces in Yemen.

The rebel-controlled Saba news agency said a helicopter crashed east of the provincial capital Marib without giving further details.

A Saudi-led coalition began air strikes over Yemen in March 2015 in support of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi's internationally recognised government in its fight against Iran-backed Huthi rebels.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which play key roles in the coalition, have suffered the alliance's heaviest losses in Yemen, with dozens of soldiers killed.

In September 2015, a rebel missile strike on a coalition base in Marib killed 67 coalition soldiers, most of them Emiratis.

The United Nations says that more than 7,700 people have been killed since March 2015 in Yemen, which also faces a serious risk of famine this year.

Seven ceasefires brokered between government and rebel forces by the United Nations have failed, while UN-backed peace talks have repeatedly broken down.

Related:

Stories

Pilot 'error' blamed for Atlantis Palm helicopter crash, says GCAA

Kuwait places $1.1bn order for 30 Airbus Caracal helicopters

UAE fighter jet crashes in Yemen's Aden, two pilots dead

Five Saudi border guards killed in clashes on Yemen border

Companies

Royal Saudi Air Force

Also in Culture & Society

Mattis looks to boost US-Saudi alliance during visit

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is not on hold, says TDIC CEO

Also in Saudi Arabia

Saudi, Gulf growth set to slow amid oil output cuts

Saudi oil exports slip to 21-month low in February

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Construction »

Radwa Rostom  Ayman Hariri  Ghosson Al Khaled 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
With monster trucks and Comic-Con, Saudis defy killjoy image

With monster trucks and Comic-Con, Saudis defy killjoy image

Clerics and many citizens still consider it all very sinful,...

How Saudi women are uniting to inspire new generation

How Saudi women are uniting to inspire new generation

Saudi women from adventurers to inventors are hoping a unique...

Great escape? The UAE expat's dilemma

Great escape? The UAE expat's dilemma

The slowing economy has left ripples of uncertainty across the...

16
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking