Saudi sovereign fund denies Six Flags stake deal talks

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Public Investment Fund says it is not considering the acquisition of a stake in North American amusement park operator
The Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia's top sovereign wealth fund, said it is not considering the acquisition of a stake in North American amusement park operator Six Flags Entertainment Corp.
In a statement late on Thursday, a spokesperson for the fund also said reports that the PIF had conducted talks with the company about the purchase of a stake were "baseless".
Quoting unnamed sources, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that the PIF was considering taking a stake in Six Flags.
The company said in June last year that Saudi officials had begun talks with Six Flags to build theme parks, as part of the kingdom's efforts to expand in tourism and diversify the economy.
More than likely it will be a Sales tax on Consumer products borne by the final customer. VAT is too burdensome administratively to consider.
I was in complete agreement until I realised I'd misread the headline and the word 'tourism'. moreThursday, 9 February 2017 9:47 AM - Doug
Dubai is the best choice for bold innovation and Tesla could complement further progress to the city of Dubai. moreWednesday, 8 February 2017 1:25 PM - Hussain Fahmy
Actions speak louder than words. Integrity is a fundamental leadership attribute and it’s essential for a strong ethical culture that integrity starts... moreThursday, 26 January 2017 7:57 AM - Dhiraj
When criticising airlines, people often focus on the in-flight cabin service without mentioning the poor after sales/customer service. Why don't airlines... moreSunday, 29 January 2017 1:01 PM - Englishman in Dubai
there is no way on earth that sales will reach 70bn USD on this website. ever. moreMonday, 16 January 2017 7:55 AM - One Guy
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules