Saudi to strip 'terrorist sympathising' students of scholarships

Saudi Arabia’s 150,000 students studying abroad on scholarships have been warned they will be stripped of their government financial support if they sympathise or communicate with terrorist organisations, local media reported.

Scholarships also would be revoked, and students forced back to the kingdom, if they travelled to a conflict zone, Arab News said.

The Ministry of Higher Education issued the warning after authorities allegedly intercepted telephone calls made by members of a terrorist group to Saudi students.

The ministry also has launched awareness campaigns to warn Saudi students abroad not to be lured by “misleading ideology”.

Students are now being made to sign pledges stating they would not travel to countries in conflict as part of eligibility for their scholarship.

Saudi Arabia has among the highest number of students studying abroad of any country, with representation in about 30 countries.