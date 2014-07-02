Saudi student launches first camel milk company in US

Californians are buying up the alternative to cow’s milk despite camels being the source of MERS.

By Courtney Trenwith
  • Wednesday, 2 July 2014 11:03 AM
Image for illustrative purposes only.

Image for illustrative purposes only.

A Saudi student has established the first camel milk company in the US, despite the animal being blamed for the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) coronavirus, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Desert Farm so far has sold $100,000 worth of camel milk in California as it promotes the product’s nutritional benefits over cow’s milk – 50 percent less fat and 40 fewer calories per cup.

Walid Abdulwahab, 23, reportedly set up the company as part of a class project at the University of Southern California following a trip home to Saudi Arabia, where camel’s milk has long been a traditional drink.

The product has been doing well in the US despite health experts believing camels are the source of MERS, which has infected about 600 people in 22 countries and killed nearly one-third of those infected.

"Camel milk has been used for centuries in the Middle East by nomads and Bedouins, and they swore by it," Abdulwahab was quoted as saying.

"That's why people have faith in it, it's a historical product."

Camel milk also has become a lucrative business in the Gulf, with the UAE sending the first exports to Europe last year and a conglomerate of Dubai-based businesses creating various products, particularly chocolate, based on the milk.

However, camel’s milk is far more expensive than cow’s due to the lower production per animal - camels give an average of seven litres per day, compare to 25 litres from a cow, according to Camelicious, which produces camel’s milk chocolate in the UAE.

Related:

Stories

Saudi Arabia suspects African camels for MERS virus spread

MERS virus reaches Kuwait, infecting 5 camels

Saudi study strengthens case against camels in MERS outbreak

No meat, no MERS message affects Saudi shops

Saudi's energy drink ban comes into force

Also in Retail

Qatar set to launch new shopping festival, targets UAE visitors

Global giant Unilever delivers big boost to UAE's industrial ambitions

Also in Saudi Arabia

Saudi energy firm wins deal to build solar project in Mexico

Saudi Arabia plans to raise military spending by 6.7% in 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Lebanon »

Iqbal Al Asaad  Amal Clooney  Maher Zain  Rani Raad  Nancy Ajram 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Gov't cuts, which began late in 2015, are now rippling through...

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

Mixed-gender attraction is a rare opportunity for Saudis of all...

Retail renaissance in Saudi Arabia

Retail renaissance in Saudi Arabia

The largest economy in the GCC is emerging as a lucrative retail...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking