Saudi SWF proposal fuels Shura Council debate

Reports of 'differing views' among members of influential advisory body but no decision on setting up wealth fund

By Reuters
  • Tuesday, 10 June 2014 8:29 PM

A proposal to set up a Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund attracted debate at a meeting of the kingdom's influential Shura council advisory body but failed to yield a result, state media reported on Tuesday.

A report by the council's financial committee has said the National Reserve Fund, which would invest part of the kingdom's vast hydrocarbon wealth, would build on its financial stability.

Details of its investment strategy have yet to be disclosed publicly, but if the proposed fund is run like the sovereign wealth funds of other wealthy Gulf states such as Qatar and Abu Dhabi, it could mean a change in the way Saudi money flows through global markets.

So far the country's central bank, the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency, has long managed the country's investment of oil surpluses abroad, focusing on low-risk assets.

The size of Saudi Arabia's foreign reserves suggests the new sovereign wealth fund could become one of the largest in the world, depending on the proportion of reserves it was allocated.

"After the committee presented its report ... differing opinions emerged between setting up the fund or finding the performance of SAMA and the Public Investment Fund sufficient in the field of investments," the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday following the two-day meeting of the body.

SPA said the council agreed the financial committee would present their views in response to members' views at the next session - the timing of which was not disclosed.

Local media said this week the proposed Saudi fund would start with capital of 30 percent of budget surpluses accumulated over past years. In 2013 alone, the government posted a budget surplus of 206 billion riyals ($55 billion).

Related:

Stories

Saudi to establish its first sovereign wealth fund

Bahrain's SWF posts profits rebound as Gulf Air recovers

Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund loses Citigroup appeal

Abu Dhabi's SWF hires former World Bank chief economist

Galleries
REVEALED: Most powerful Arabs in banking and finance

REVEALED: Most powerful Arabs in banking and finance

Companies

Shura Council -Saudi

Also in Banking & Finance

Commerzbank joins peers in paring back services to Gulf

Saudi Arabia cuts 2016 budget deficit, to boost 2017 spending

Also in Saudi Arabia

Saudi energy firm wins deal to build solar project in Mexico

Saudi Arabia plans to raise military spending by 6.7% in 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Construction »

Radwa Rostom  Ayman Hariri  Ghosson Al Khaled 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Fees from the Middle East reached $581m during the first nine...

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Reconciling accounting standards and religious principles is...

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

As Kuwait stares down its first deficit in 20 years, the Gulf...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking