Saudi telco Mobily appoints new chief executive

Ahmed Abdelsalam Abdelrahman will replace Ahmad Farroukh whose resignation was accepted by the Mobily board

By Reuters
  • Monday, 9 January 2017 6:08 PM

Saudi Arabian telecom operator Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) said on Monday it has appointed Ahmed Abdelsalam Abdelrahman to replace its chief executive Ahmad Farroukh.

Mobily's board accepted the resignation of Farroukh and approved Abdelrahman's appointment effective Jan. 9, the telco said in a bourse statement.

The appointment follows the Dec. 25 announcement from minority owner United Arab Emirates telecommunications conglomerate Etisalat that its management agreement with Mobily had ended and the two parties were working on a new arrangement.

