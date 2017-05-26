Saudi Telecom to form $500m venture capital fund

Saudi Arabia's largest telecommunications firm to set up fund to invest in start-up companies

By AFP
  • Friday, 26 May 2017 12:31 AM

Saudi Arabia's largest telecommunications firm has announced that it will set up a $500-million venture capital fund to invest in start-up companies.

As part of a wideranging economic diversification plan launched last year, Saudi Arabia is trying to promote small and medium enterprises, and to expand its investment and industrial base as well as develop the digital infrastructure to support such growth.

"The fund will invest globally in promising technologies and digital sectors, especially in areas where the company can tap into its assets and infrastructure and help it enable its investments to grow," Saudi Telecom Co (STC) chief executive officer Khaled al- Biyari said in a statement.

The fund will be managed independently of STC.

"This historic step will be a pivotal turning point for the technology system in the region," Biyari said.

In a notice to the Saudi Stock Exchange, STC said the fund will be self-financed "from the company's sources for the purpose of investing in promising and fast-growing digital and technology sectors".

Last December, STC said it would buy a 10-percent stake worth $100 million in car booking firm Careem, a competitor of US-based Uber.

STC is the largest Arab telecommunications firm in terms of capitalisation. It has more than 100 million customers in nine countries including Turkey, South Africa, India and Malaysia.

Related:

Stories

Saudi Arabia temporarily limits mobile SIM card ownership

Saudi Telecom set to buy Atheeb's mobile towers in cost drive

Saudi Telecom says to buy remaining stake in SaleCo

Saudi Arabia says to jail suspects in Mobily insider dealing case

Companies

Saudi Telecom Company

Also in Banking & Finance

UAE's Etihad said to mull Air Berlin stake sale option

Kuwait's Noor said to mull sale of Pakistan bank stake

Also in Saudi Arabia

Why the Qatar hacking incident has revived Gulf tensions

New GCC building deals set to hit $85.6bn in 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
First bank merger in 20 years sets Saudi Arabia up for more deals

First bank merger in 20 years sets Saudi Arabia up for more deals

Q&A look at what the planned merger of HSBC and RBS’s Saudi ventures...

A natural move: How Dubai Chamber is strengthening its ties in Latin America

A natural move: How Dubai Chamber is strengthening its ties in Latin America

With vast resources and more than half-a-billion people, the...

If Saudi future's so bright, why can't these banks find buyers?

If Saudi future's so bright, why can't these banks find buyers?

No big-name global banks eager to buy stakes in Saudi banks,...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking