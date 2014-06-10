Saudi Telecom issues $533m debut sukuk

Issue by the Gulf's largest telecommunications operator was almost two times oversubscribed

By Reuters
  • Tuesday, 10 June 2014 12:37 PM

Saudi Telecom Co (STC), the Gulf's largest telecommunications operator by market value, said on Tuesday it had completed a SAR2bn riyal ($533 million), 10-year debut sukuk issue.

The issue, which was almost two times oversubscribed, carried a floating profit rate of 70 basis points over the three-month Saudi interbank offered rate, currently at 0.9525 percent.

Government investors, banks, asset managers and insurance companies bought the sukuk, the statement added.

JP Morgan Chase, Standard Chartered and the investment banking arm of Saudi Arabia's National Commercial Bank managed the issue, which was part of a SAR5bn sukuk programme established last month.

Related:

Stories

Saudi gov't seizes Riyadh land plot from Saudi Telecom

Saudi Telecom, landline firm Atheeb sign network deal

Saudi Telecom Co said to pick banks for debut sukuk

Saudi Telecom Co, Mobily post increases in Q1 net profit

Saudi regulator to re-tender piggyback mobile licence

Saudi Telecom to bypass cinema ban with TV movies service

STC shares hit eight-month high on unit sale deal

Companies

Saudi Telecom Company

Market Performance

Saudi Telecom Company
72.5
-0.5 -0.68 (%)
Enlarge graph

Also in Sukuk

Al Faisal Holding mulls loan options after market response to sukuk

Saudi Investment Bank closes 500 million riyals sukuk

Also in Saudi Arabia

Saudi energy firm wins deal to build solar project in Mexico

Saudi Arabia plans to raise military spending by 6.7% in 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Kuwait »

Bader Al Kharafi  Ahmed Shihab-Eldin  Ghosson Al Khaled  Mishaery Al Afasy 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
The flood gates open

The flood gates open

Turkey’s new fondness for sukuk has been met with increasing...

"Sleeping giant" debt market awakes in Saudi Arabia

After years in which the growth of Saudi Arabia's bond market...

Gulf bond issuers see opportunity in Malaysia

Gulf bond issuers see opportunity in Malaysia

Gulf looks to tap Malaysian investors with ringgit issues; country...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking