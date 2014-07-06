Saudi women sue guardians for not allowing them to marry

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
The kingdom’s human rights group says it’s imperative a law be passed to allow women to marry without parental permission after a certain age.
Twenty-three Saudi women have sued their guardians for refusing to let them get married, the kingdom’s National Society for Human Rights (NSHR) has reportedly said.
The society has called on the government to allow women to get married without the permission of their family when they reach a certain age.
NSHR rights activist Suhaila Zain Al Abideen Hammad said it was “imperative” a law was introduced to protect women from being prevented from marrying.
She said the NSHR had recently dealt with cases where guardians refused to allow women under their care to marry because they disapproved of the suitors' tribe or believed he wanted to live on the woman's salary.
Hammad said not being allowed to marry could cause severe psychological trauma for women including depression, suicidal tendencies and drug addiction.
Saudi Arabia has strict laws based on Islam, which include many restrictions on women. The majority of marriages in the kingdom are arranged and women are expected to obtain their male guardian’s permission to marry.
In most cases, the couple are not allowed to spend much time together before marrying.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules