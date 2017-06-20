Saudia to operate 20% more flights this summer

Airline has taken delivery of 16 aircraft this year to date

By Staff writer
  • Tuesday, 20 June 2017 2:37 PM

Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) will operate 20 percent more flights this summer compared to previous summer, the airline has said.

The peak season, which begins from June 24 to September 16, will see the airline operating 48,144 flights with a total seating capacity of up to 10.3 million passengers.

The summer plan includes operating 29,900 flights domestically with a seating capacity for up to 5.37 million guests and over 18,000 international flights that will accommodate 4.95 million passengers.

The airline will serve, 860,000 guests onboard 4,012 flights on a weekly basis, of which 448,000 passengers will be on its 2,500 domestic flights.

Saudia director general Saleh bin Nasser Al Jasser said: “Our summer operations plan this year is the highest in our history, reflecting the forward-thinking initiatives of SV2020 (the airline’s transformation plan).”

“As the national carrier, we continue to strengthen our domestic and international network with the launch of new destinations as well as the addition of flights and capacity on existing routes.”

The daily average of Saudia flights during the summer season will range from 550 to 600 flights with a capacity of 123,000 seats, of which 400 flights will be on domestic routes, providing additional capacity for 64,000 guests.

The airline has taken delivery of 16 aircraft year to date, comprising 12 wide-body and four narrow-body aircraft.

The ongoing fleet investment is set to bring the airline’s average fleet age to 3.75 years by year-end, making it the youngest fleet in the skies, Al Jasser said.

