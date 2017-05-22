SaudiGulf to acquire Boeing long-haul aircraft

Deal part of a number of defence and commercial deals signed in Riyadh

By Staff writer
  • Monday, 22 May 2017 8:46 AM
The new Saudi carrier, which began operations in October last year, currently operates an all-Airbus A320 fleet of four aircraft. It also has a orders for 26 Bombardier C Series jets.

The new Saudi carrier, which began operations in October last year, currently operates an all-Airbus A320 fleet of four aircraft. It also has a orders for 26 Bombardier C Series jets.

Damman-based carrier SaudiGulf has signed an agreement with Boeing to negotiate the acquisition of up to 16 widebody aircraft.

US plane manufacturer announced the agreement during the Riyadh Summit, where the Saudi government also signed several defence and commercial agreements.

The new Saudi carrier, which began operations in October last year, currently operates an all-Airbus A320 fleet of four aircraft. It also has a orders for 26 Bombardier C Series jets.

While no specifics were outlined in the announcement, SaudiGulf’s Boeing order will be likely be for 787s or 777s, marking its first foray into the long-haul market.

The agreement was part of a series of agreements Boeing announced alongside US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson were joined by King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz Al Saud, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif Al Saud and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud.

Dennis Muilenburg, Boeing CEO and Tariq Abdel Hadi Al-Qahtani chairman, SaudiGulf.

Saudi Arabia has also agreed to purchase Chinook helicopters and associated support services as well as guided weapon systems, and announced an intent to order P-8 maritime, patrol and reconnaissance aircraft, which are based on the Boeing 737 commercial airplane.

Boeing signed a joint venture with the Kingdom to provide sustainment services for a wide range of military platforms, and agreed a commercial registration certificate for the Saudi Rotorcraft Support Company, a newly formed joint venture between Boeing, Alsalam Aerospace Industries and Saudia Aerospace Engineering Industries with bases in both Riyadh and Jeddah that will provide support for both military and commercial helicopters.

“These announcements reaffirm our commitment to the economic growth, prosperity and national security of both Saudi Arabia and the United States, helping to create or sustain thousands of jobs in our two countries,” said Boeing chairman, president and CEO Dennis Muilenburg, who also participated in the Saudi-US CEO forum.

Related:

Stories

Saudi Arabia greets Trump with billions of dollars of deals

Trump urges Muslim countries to ensure "terrorists find no sanctuary on their soil"

"Still a lot of work to be done" to help women in Saudi: Ivanka Trump

Trump scandals no issue for Saudi Arabia, says minister

Trump to urge Muslim leaders to fight extremism

Saudi billionaire says companies struggling to "absorb" reforms

Galleries
In pictures: Trump in Saudi Arabia for first overseas trip

In pictures: Trump in Saudi Arabia for first overseas trip

Topics

Aviation

Companies

Boeing Company

Also in Transport

Video: Afghan-American woman pilot breaks barriers with solo world flight

Revealed: Which nationalities are involved in the most accidents during Ramadan

Also in Saudi Arabia

US signs agreement with Gulf leaders to tackle terrorism funding

Video: US president receives warm welcome in Riyadh

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from UAE »

Khaldoon Al Mubarak  Noura Al Kaabi  Ahmad Belhoul  Mariam Al Mansouri  Adeeb Al Balushi 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
The cost of the US laptop ban

The cost of the US laptop ban

Aviation analysts and airline bosses are warning of significant...

Q&A: The laptop ban and what it means when flying from Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Q&A: The laptop ban and what it means when flying from Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Couldn't a laptop with a bomb inside still pose a danger within...

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking