SaudiGulf to acquire Boeing long-haul aircraft

Damman-based carrier SaudiGulf has signed an agreement with Boeing to negotiate the acquisition of up to 16 widebody aircraft.

US plane manufacturer announced the agreement during the Riyadh Summit, where the Saudi government also signed several defence and commercial agreements.

The new Saudi carrier, which began operations in October last year, currently operates an all-Airbus A320 fleet of four aircraft. It also has a orders for 26 Bombardier C Series jets.

While no specifics were outlined in the announcement, SaudiGulf’s Boeing order will be likely be for 787s or 777s, marking its first foray into the long-haul market.

The agreement was part of a series of agreements Boeing announced alongside US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson were joined by King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz Al Saud, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif Al Saud and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud.

Dennis Muilenburg, Boeing CEO and Tariq Abdel Hadi Al-Qahtani chairman, SaudiGulf.

Saudi Arabia has also agreed to purchase Chinook helicopters and associated support services as well as guided weapon systems, and announced an intent to order P-8 maritime, patrol and reconnaissance aircraft, which are based on the Boeing 737 commercial airplane.

Boeing signed a joint venture with the Kingdom to provide sustainment services for a wide range of military platforms, and agreed a commercial registration certificate for the Saudi Rotorcraft Support Company, a newly formed joint venture between Boeing, Alsalam Aerospace Industries and Saudia Aerospace Engineering Industries with bases in both Riyadh and Jeddah that will provide support for both military and commercial helicopters.

“These announcements reaffirm our commitment to the economic growth, prosperity and national security of both Saudi Arabia and the United States, helping to create or sustain thousands of jobs in our two countries,” said Boeing chairman, president and CEO Dennis Muilenburg, who also participated in the Saudi-US CEO forum.