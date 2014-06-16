Saudis make up just 15% of job applicants: report

Saudis reluctant to apply for jobs in sectors such as food, technology services, industry, tourism, contracting and shopping.

By Beatrice Thomas
  • Monday, 16 June 2014 10:49 AM

Only 1,760 young Saudi men and women applied for 11,751 vacancies made available by 70 private companies and establishments in the Saudi capital, a new report has found.

The Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) document said the vacancies were offered by companies operating in sectors such as food, technology services, industry, tourism, contracting and shopping, the Saudi Gazette reported.

The salaries ranged from SR4,000 ($1066) to SR10,000, it said.

The kingdom is one of several Gulf states aiming to boost its local workforce through so-called localisation policies.

RCCI Secretary-General Mohammed Al Kuthairi said young Saudis should take up the opportunities, adding it would provide them with an encouraging atmosphere to gain experience and develop their personal skills, the Gazette reported.

“The young men and women will receive fringe benefits including good salaries, financial incentives and vocational training,” he said.

Kuthairi said the centre was conducting periodic assessments of the vacancies available in the private sector in order to publicise them for interested job-seekers.

It aimed to provide Saudi youth with feasible employment opportunities, he said.

