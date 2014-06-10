Saudis spend average 30% of income on phone, internet bills

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Consumer Protection Agency says some Saudis are spending up to 50-70% of their income on bills
Saudis spend an average 30 percent of their income on phone and internet bills, according to the Consumer Protection Agency.
The most prolific users spend 50-70 percent of their money on communication services, the agency added, according to local media.
The figures were released as the CPA announced it would begin rating telecommunications providers and publishing consumption rates each quarter to help the public monitor the sector.
CPA head Nasir Al Tuwaim said Saudis’ high usage could put them at risk of adverse economic and health effects.
He claimed the expensive bills were partly due to high call prices. The kingdom has some of the world’s highest rates, at SR0.35 ($0.08) per minute compared to SR0.07 internationally, Arab News quoted him as saying.
Some Saudi users also were not properly informed about telecom charges such as international roaming fees.
In a conservative kingdom where freedom of speech is often prohibited, the internet, and particularly social media websites, has become a popular avenue for Saudis to express themselves, making them one of the most prolific users of the internet in the Arab world.
Dozens of activists have been arrested for comments published on sites such as Twitter and YouTube.
The internet also is a source for Saudis to obtain international movies, which are banned in the kingdom.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules