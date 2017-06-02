Saudis warm to Trump following recent visit - poll

US President sees a spike in popularity in Gulf kingdom as residents see positive impact on US-Saudi ties

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 2 June 2017 7:22 PM
US President Donald Trump speaks during bilateral meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince at a hotel in Riyadh on May 20, 2017. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump has seen a spike in popularity in Saudi Arabia following his recent visit to the Gulf kingdom, his first overseas trip since taking office.

More than half of Saudi residents (57 percent) believe Trump’s visit to the kingdom has had a positive impact on US-Saudi ties, according to the latest YouGov Omnibus study.

The research firm said that although over half of respondents claimed that Trump’s visit hadn’t changed their impression of him, when given the choice now to vote between Trump and Hilary Clinton as US president 23 percent of Saudi residents would vote Trump compared to 22 percent for Clinton.

This signals a huge jump for Trump from a previous YouGov Omnibus poll run in conjunction with Arab News before the US elections in October when Trump received just 8 percent compared to 41 percent for Clinton.

The latest poll showed that around a quarter of Saudi residents said the visit positively affected their impression of Trump, compared to 38 percent who said the visit made no difference.

Only 10 percent said the visit had a negative impact on their impression of Trump, while 29 percent said they did not know or were not sure.

Kailash Nagdev, managing director for YouGov in the Middle East and North Africa, said that the presidential visit had given a clear boost to public opinion about Trump in Saudi Arabia.

“The Trump visit to the region is seen as a big step forward in bridging the divide that was created during the divisive presidential campaign, the media campaign in Saudi Arabia during and post his visit seems to have worked, improving his overall image.”

Nagdev pointed to a previous Economist/YouGov poll, conducted last week among US residents, which found that 44 percent of Americans consider Saudi Arabia an “ally” or “friendly” toward the US, an improvement on the same study conducted two weeks prior to Trump’s visit.

While one third of respondents were generally undecided as to what was the most important announcement made during Trump’s visit, the economic and arms deals struck by both governments topped the list with the $110 billion US Saudi arms deal ranking most important to 21 percent of those polled, followed by $55 billion worth of deals signed by US and Saudi companies to diversify the economy.

“Given the economic diversification agenda related to Saudi Vision 2030, US support to these initiatives is considered important. Hence, it is not surprising that the announcements related to the economy were considered most important by 39 percent of residents. Whilst the announcements related to terrorism and on warning to Iran were rated high by 26 percent of residents,” said Nagdev.

