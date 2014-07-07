Sawiris-led EFG Hermes bid in doubt as holders baulk at price

Analysts had been doubtful the deal would succeed given the bid price being 30% below the fair value.

By Reuters
  • Monday, 7 July 2014 10:46 AM
Naguib Sawiris is one of Egypt's highest-profile business tycoons and his family own the Orascom group of companies.

Naguib Sawiris is one of Egypt's highest-profile business tycoons and his family own the Orascom group of companies.

Billionaire Naguib Sawiris' second bid for a stake in Egypt's biggest investment bank EFG Hermes hung in the balance on Sunday as shareholders agreed to sell just under half of the shares sought.

Sawiris' New Egypt Investment Fund together with Beltone Financial had offered 16 Egyptian pounds ($2.24) per share, or $257m, for a 20 percent stake in EFG. This was below a fair price at 22.93 pounds determined by a financial advisor appointed by EFG Hermes.

A deal of this size would help revive Egypt's equities market after years of stagnation following the 2011 overthrow of autocrat Hosni Mubarak.

But analysts had been doubtful the deal would succeed given the bid price being 30 percent below the fair value. Beltone has said it wanted the full 20 percent or nothing.

"The (Beltone) board is meeting to discuss whether to agree to buying the offered amount or not," said a source at the bank who asked to remain anonymous.

Beltone had previously said the offer would be withdrawn unless it gets the full 20 percent, but the bank can still ask the financial regulator to approve its buying a smaller stake.

"The amount is not small. I believe the bid consortium will accept it," said Mohamed El Naggar of El Marwa Brokerage.

"I expect him (Sawiris) to buy whatever is being tendered at 16 pounds per share. It's a big enough stake. This would make him one of the biggest shareholders in EFG currently," said Allen Sandeep, head of research at NAEEM Brokerage.

Sawiris is one of Egypt's highest-profile business tycoons and his family own the Orascom group of companies. He spent most of last year out of the country, but after last year's ousting of Islamist President Mohamed Mursi he said he would spend in Egypt "like never before".

The bid consortium attracted offers for 54.4 million shares, or around 9 percent of EFG Hermes' outstanding shares, at 16 pounds, traders said citing bourse data.

Sunday was the last day of the offer period.

EFG Hermes is Egypt's biggest investment bank by market capitalisation, with operations in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Jordan, Lebanon, Oman and Qatar.

Sunday is the last day of the offer period.

EFG Hermes in 2012 agreed on a deal with Qatar's QInvest to spin off part of its assets to create an investment bank with operations spanning the Middle East, Africa and Turkey. But the deal fell through as did another previous Sawiris-backed offer.

The government of Dubai owned 11 percent of EFG Hermes as of the end of March, making it the biggest shareholder, according to Thomson Reuters data. EFG has a free float of about 67 percent.

The bid offer said that New Egypt Investment Fund would buy 17.82 percent, while Beltone planned to acquire 1.09 percent and Beltone Capital Holding would acquire another 1.09 percent of EFG Hermes.

Shares in EFG Hermes closed up 2 percent at 15.55 pounds, while Beltone's shares rose just under 4 percent to 30.50 pounds.

Related:

Stories

Egypt's Beltone, Sawiris say no change to EFG Hermes offer

Egypt approves Sawiris-led bid for EFG Hermes stake

Gulf investors tap into new Sawiris investment firm

Egypt's Sawiris plans bid for Brazilian wireless carrier

EFG-Hermes said to seek $150m stake sale in Dubai's Damas

EFG Hermes approves share buyback plan

EFG Hermes hires former Batelco exec as CFO

Galleries
World's richest Arabs in telecoms and industry

World's richest Arabs in telecoms and industry

Companies

EFG-Hermes Holding

Also in Banking & Finance

Commerzbank joins peers in paring back services to Gulf

Saudi Arabia cuts 2016 budget deficit, to boost 2017 spending

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Fees from the Middle East reached $581m during the first nine...

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Reconciling accounting standards and religious principles is...

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

As Kuwait stares down its first deficit in 20 years, the Gulf...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking