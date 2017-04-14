Schon signs JV deal for $870m Dubai hospitality project

Developer signs agreement with Al Hamad Group to build 2,550 hotel apartments close to Expo 2020 site

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 14 April 2017 12:31 AM

Schon Properties and Al Hamad Group have announced a joint venture to develop iSuites, a massive AED3.2 billion ($870 million) hospitality project in Dubai.

The plans will see the development of 2,550 hotel apartments at a single site within Dubai Investment Park, close to the Expo 2020 venue.

Al Hamad Group is investing equity to finance the construction of the project and acquire a substantial stake in the project while Schon Properties will retain a substantial number of units for recurring income, while some inventory is offered to select investors for sale, a statement said.

Al Hamad Group will be responsible for construction via their contracting arm, Dubai Civil Engineering while iSuites is being jointly developed by both companies and will be managed by Schon Properties, it added. 

The entire complex includes 21 buildings – comprising 2,550 hotel suites, 52 restaurants and outdoor cafes, 125,000 square feet shopping mall, all surrounded by a manmade beach and a lagoon spread over 5 acres – will be delivered before the Expo 2020 begins in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Nashat Sahawneh, chairman of Al Hamad Contracting, said: “We are delighted to partner with Schon to create a unique hospitality landmark catering to the Al Maktoum Airport and Expo 2020 sites, the highest expected tourist growth area in Dubai. We are proud to be part of this massive development and see a great potential in this partnership." 

Danial H Schon, founder and president of Schon Properties, added: “Schon is very excited about this venture we have embarked upon, iSuites. With the location gaining more traction day by day, we believe this plot is the perfect location for hospitality going forward.

“We are also happy to announce that the piling and shoring works of the project has already been completed while the main construction will commence in January.”

Related:

Stories

Schon Properties plans strategic expansion

Xanadu Acquires 2.33 Million Square Feet Dubai Lagoon from Schon

Schon Properties offers Audi cars with property purchase

Schon Properties launches Dh3.2 billion branded hospitality portfolio under iSuites development at Dubai Investment Park

Galleries
In pictures: First look at Dubai's Viceroy Palm Jumeirah

In pictures: First look at Dubai's Viceroy Palm Jumeirah

5 Dubai apartments to buy for under AED750,000

5 Dubai apartments to buy for under AED750,000

Companies

Schon Properties

Also in Travel & Hospitality

Indian visitors key to growth of GCC tourism sector

New Dubai luxury hotel launches women's only floor

Also in UAE

Dubai Mall shop is world's best performing, says Hublot CEO

Dubai may scale back some mega mall plans, says JLL

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Checking in to Africa's hospitality revolution

Checking in to Africa's hospitality revolution

With the African population soaring by 30 million people a year...

Arabs flee Gulf heat for Alpine idyll, despite talk of veil ban

Arabs flee Gulf heat for Alpine idyll, despite talk of veil ban

Zell am See's high mountains, dense forests and crystal-clear...

Park life: Is the UAE ready for a rollercoaster ride?

Park life: Is the UAE ready for a rollercoaster ride?

How the UAE's many new theme park projects will be able to co...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking