Selective tax not yet implemented, says Saudi ministry

Tax on goods such as soft drinks and tobacco is likely to be imposed in April

By Staff writer
  • Thursday, 5 January 2017 2:02 PM

The Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday it has not yet started applying the selective tax on goods such as soft drinks, energy drinks and tobacco and its by-products.

It said the tax will be imposed following the approval of its uniform agreement and the launch of the domestic rules of procedure in line with the decisions of the Supreme Council of Gulf Cooperation Council in December, reported the Saudi Press Agency.

Furthermore, its date of implementation will be announced after the completion of legal authorisation procedures, the ministry announced.

The tax’s proposed date of implementation is April 2017.

Related:

Stories

Saudi Arabia to introduce tax on harmful products from Q2 2017

Saudi Arabia to hold off on plans to tax expat remittances for now - report

Saudi Arabia weighs 6% tax on expat remittances

Saudi budget for 2017 to boost spending, raise domestic fuel prices

Saudis to claim partial victory in taming huge deficit with 2017 budget

Galleries
In pictures: Saudi Arabia economy reform

In pictures: Saudi Arabia economy reform

Companies

Ministry of Finance - Saudi Arabia

Also in Banking & Finance

UAE's largest lender confirms departure of four senior managers

Bahrain's Ithmaar Bank wins backing to launch new structure

Also in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia rejects call to allow water exports despite low sales

Saudi Arabia lifts home buyers' bank loan-to-value ratio to 85%

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Fees from the Middle East reached $581m during the first nine...

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Reconciling accounting standards and religious principles is...

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

As Kuwait stares down its first deficit in 20 years, the Gulf...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking