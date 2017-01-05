Selective tax not yet implemented, says Saudi ministry

The Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday it has not yet started applying the selective tax on goods such as soft drinks, energy drinks and tobacco and its by-products.

It said the tax will be imposed following the approval of its uniform agreement and the launch of the domestic rules of procedure in line with the decisions of the Supreme Council of Gulf Cooperation Council in December, reported the Saudi Press Agency.

Furthermore, its date of implementation will be announced after the completion of legal authorisation procedures, the ministry announced.

The tax’s proposed date of implementation is April 2017.