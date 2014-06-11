Setting standards

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
A love for good suits and fair prices led a trio of partners to set up Knot Standard. Tarig El Sheikh explains how the made-to-measure business is revolutionising men’s tailoring.
Looking good is part and parcel of UAE life for many of the almost 10 million people living here, increasingly so for men with a keen eye for sharp suits and designer shirts.
But if you thought suits were just about fabric and buttons, think again.
“We’re in the business of creating pride,” says Tarig El Sheikh, co-founder of bespoke tailoring company Knot Standard.
“We monetise that by giving people access to great fitting, custom-made suits just for them. And we compress the value chain to allow sustainable pricing, so anybody can afford a quality suit.”
Knot Standard, launched by a trio of partners in 2010, aims to change perceptions of what a suit is for the modern man.
Based on the notion that quality, custom-made clothing should be – and can be – available to everybody, the company combines the personlised tailoring experience of old Dubai with luxurious tendencies of new Dubai.
“We’re revolutionising and bringing into the 21st century one of the last things to bring into the 21st century – men’s tailoring,” continues El Sheikh.
“Entrepreneurs are always looking to improve something, and that’s what we’re doing with Knot Standard. There are big improvements to make and we’re the people who are taking the lead in doing that.”
