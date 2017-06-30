Shaikhani Group implements major restructuring initiative

The Shaikhani Group of Companies (previously known as Memon Group of Companies) is a multi-billion dollar international business conglomerate with diversified interests in real estate development, trading, manufacturing and IT. The multinational diversified business group maintains its headquarters in Dubai. The Shaikhani Group recently implemented a major restructuring initiative, which has allowed for a more stronger market presence in 90 countries in Asia, Africa, Europe and the Middle East.

Experience

Armed with experience of more than 30 years in real estate development and having delivered more than 30,000 units around the world since it first began its operations in 1978, the Group announced in 2008 its plans to invest AED1 billion in freehold property development projects in the UAE. The Shaikhani Group of Companies was launched in the Gulf in 1993 and has since been remodelling the UAE property development sector by delivering quality projects and services to its customers.

Making Things Happen

The Shaikhani Group has maintained unwavering support to its chosen charitable organisation under their banner, the Shaikhani Foundation (formerly, Rabia Charitable Foundation). For almost two decades now, the multinational diversified group has been an inspiration to millions worldwide with the key programmes and initiatives of the Rabia Charitable Foundation. The group has helped establish schools and computer institutes with subsidised fees, mosques, hospitals that offer subsidised rates for the general public and free treatment for registered and homeless people, units with self-generating income facilities and housing projects that presently shelters more than 3,200 families.

Involving People

Shaikhani Group achieves success through involvement of people at all levels both within and outside the organisation. Shaikhani is encouraged to continuously Consult, Collaborate and Contribute ideas encompassing all aspects of the business. Involving people is facilitated by the transparency in approach, non-hierarchal structure and encouragement for innovation. By involving people we motivate Associates, enhance their sense of belonging and instill entrepreneurial spirit.

Applying Knowledge

Information, innovation and communication in real time are at the foundation of applying knowledge. This is facilitated by a fully networked organisation that is intelligently connected. We believe in staying ahead of the knowledge curve, and the adaptation of appropriate know-how to design, develop, test and deliver top-notch products and solutions to our customers.