Shaikhani Group implements major restructuring initiative

Sponsored content: Launched in the Gulf in 1993, the Group has been remodelling the UAE property development sector

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 30 June 2017 10:16 AM

The Shaikhani Group of Companies (previously known as Memon Group of Companies) is a multi-billion dollar international business conglomerate with diversified interests in real estate development, trading, manufacturing and IT. The multinational diversified business group maintains its headquarters in Dubai. The Shaikhani Group recently implemented a major restructuring initiative, which has allowed for a more stronger market presence in 90 countries in Asia, Africa, Europe and the Middle East.

Experience

Armed with experience of more than 30 years in real estate development and having delivered more than 30,000 units around the world since it first began its operations in 1978, the Group announced in 2008 its plans to invest AED1 billion in freehold property development projects in the UAE. The Shaikhani Group of Companies was launched in the Gulf in 1993 and has since been remodelling the UAE property development sector by delivering quality projects and services to its customers.

Making Things Happen

The Shaikhani Group has maintained unwavering support to its chosen charitable organisation under their banner, the Shaikhani Foundation (formerly, Rabia Charitable Foundation). For almost two decades now, the multinational diversified group has been an inspiration to millions worldwide with the key programmes and initiatives of the Rabia Charitable Foundation. The group has helped establish schools and computer institutes with subsidised fees, mosques, hospitals that offer subsidised rates for the general public and free treatment for registered and homeless people, units with self-generating income facilities and housing projects that presently shelters more than 3,200 families.

Involving People

Shaikhani Group achieves success through involvement of people at all levels both within and outside the organisation. Shaikhani is encouraged to continuously Consult, Collaborate and Contribute ideas encompassing all aspects of the business. Involving people is facilitated by the transparency in approach, non-hierarchal structure and encouragement for innovation. By involving people we motivate Associates, enhance their sense of belonging and instill entrepreneurial spirit.

Applying Knowledge

Information, innovation and communication in real time are at the foundation of applying knowledge. This is facilitated by a fully networked organisation that is intelligently connected. We believe in staying ahead of the knowledge curve, and the adaptation of appropriate know-how to design, develop, test and deliver top-notch products and solutions to our customers.

Related:

Stories

Developer hands over homes in $40m Dubai residential tower

Dubai developer targets investors from Pakistan

Dubai developer in dispute over construction delays, unit changes

Dubai developer to launch tower with only studio apartments

Dubai's Shaikhani posts $8.1m property sales at Cityscape

New era for project Shaikhani in Dubai

Shaikhani says $950m real estate projects underway in Dubai

Also in Property

Court says NY skyscraper linked to Iran can be seized

QIA-backed consortium close to selling London tower

Also in UAE

UAE's new traffic fines come into effect on July 1

Dubai and UAE could hit 47 degrees over the weekend

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Trading bricks: The growing popularity of real estate investment trusts in the Gulf

Trading bricks: The growing popularity of real estate investment trusts in the Gulf

Investor interest in real estate investment trusts (REITs) has...

Forgotten fees: the challenge of investing in Dubai property

Forgotten fees: the challenge of investing in Dubai property

Investors attracted to low service charges at some Dubai residential...

3
Dubai real estate: which way will it go?

Dubai real estate: which way will it go?

In this special report, Arabian Business analyses the state of...

3
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking