Shaikhani Group implements major restructuring initiative

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Sponsored content: Launched in the Gulf in 1993, the Group has been remodelling the UAE property development sector
The Shaikhani Group of Companies (previously known as Memon Group of Companies) is a multi-billion dollar international business conglomerate with diversified interests in real estate development, trading, manufacturing and IT. The multinational diversified business group maintains its headquarters in Dubai. The Shaikhani Group recently implemented a major restructuring initiative, which has allowed for a more stronger market presence in 90 countries in Asia, Africa, Europe and the Middle East.
Experience
Armed with experience of more than 30 years in real estate development and having delivered more than 30,000 units around the world since it first began its operations in 1978, the Group announced in 2008 its plans to invest AED1 billion in freehold property development projects in the UAE. The Shaikhani Group of Companies was launched in the Gulf in 1993 and has since been remodelling the UAE property development sector by delivering quality projects and services to its customers.
Making Things Happen
The Shaikhani Group has maintained unwavering support to its chosen charitable organisation under their banner, the Shaikhani Foundation (formerly, Rabia Charitable Foundation). For almost two decades now, the multinational diversified group has been an inspiration to millions worldwide with the key programmes and initiatives of the Rabia Charitable Foundation. The group has helped establish schools and computer institutes with subsidised fees, mosques, hospitals that offer subsidised rates for the general public and free treatment for registered and homeless people, units with self-generating income facilities and housing projects that presently shelters more than 3,200 families.
Involving People
Shaikhani Group achieves success through involvement of people at all levels both within and outside the organisation. Shaikhani is encouraged to continuously Consult, Collaborate and Contribute ideas encompassing all aspects of the business. Involving people is facilitated by the transparency in approach, non-hierarchal structure and encouragement for innovation. By involving people we motivate Associates, enhance their sense of belonging and instill entrepreneurial spirit.
Applying Knowledge
Information, innovation and communication in real time are at the foundation of applying knowledge. This is facilitated by a fully networked organisation that is intelligently connected. We believe in staying ahead of the knowledge curve, and the adaptation of appropriate know-how to design, develop, test and deliver top-notch products and solutions to our customers.
It's no surprise that the cost of education here is just as high as you would spend on an ivy league degree. What we pay annually would easily add up to... moreTuesday, 27 June 2017 9:07 AM - Vivek
Mabrouk hayati moreWednesday, 28 June 2017 9:04 AM - Patrick
I will buy a property in Dubai only when I see Ijaza Cafe, currently located on Jumeira beach road, has opened a branch at the Burj.. Everything remains... moreThursday, 29 June 2017 12:52 PM - Patrick
It's no surprise that the cost of education here is just as high as you would spend on an ivy league degree. What we pay annually would easily add up to... moreTuesday, 27 June 2017 9:07 AM - Vivek
The statistics speak for themselves, most accidents in the UAE involve a South Asian and follow the same equation on how you choose a good doctor, it's... moreWednesday, 7 June 2017 12:52 PM - Mariam
Mabrouk hayati moreWednesday, 28 June 2017 9:04 AM - Patrick
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules