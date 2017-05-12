Sharjah launches new brand of hotel to elevate standards

Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has announced the launch of a new brand of hotels – Sharjah Collection.

In its first phase of development, Sharjah Collection has unveiled its first three properties, including Kingfisher Lodge, a collection of tented lodge-style accommodations surrounded by mangroves and diverse ecological zones.

Al Badayer Lodge will also be included and will be developed against the backdrop of a prominent natural feature of the Arabian Peninsula – its sweeping deserts of Al Badayer Oasis in Sharjah.

The final property in the first phase, Bait Khalid Bin Ibrahim, will comprise two four-star B&B villas in Heart of Sharjah, the region’s largest historical preservation and restoration project. Converted from old Emirati homes that belonged old heritage settlements, the B&B aims to provide visitors from around the world unique insights into traditional UAE living.

Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, CEO of Shurooq, said: “The launch of Sharjah Collection is in line with Shurooq's strategic approach to elevate the standards of Sharjah’s hospitality sector.

"We are working towards building a portfolio of luxury and cultural hotels and resorts that will be the face of a new wave of tourism in the emirate. The move signals the authority’s efforts to maximise tourist assets in Sharjah, and ensure their optimal use in furthering the stature of the emirate on the global tourism map."

The launch comes as Sharjah’s hotel occupancy rates increase by 13 percent annually, while hotel revenues rise by 12.3 percent. They are expected to touch AED686.8 million ($187 million) by the end of this year, and AED830 million by 2019.