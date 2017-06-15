Sharjah launches phase 1 of UAE-wide cycling, jogging tracks network

Sharjah Urban Planning Council says first phase will cover Al Majaz Waterfront; will eventually cover Ajman to Dubai

By Staff writer
  • Thursday, 15 June 2017 2:06 PM

Sharjah Urban Planning Council (SUPC) has launched the Sharjah Waterfront Bicycling and Jogging Path project which will serve as the foundation of a multi-phase network of paths stretching across the city and the UAE.

The project is in line with SUPC’s plans to enhance the quality of life in the emirate by giving residents and visitors alike new healthy transportation and entertainment options, it said in a statement.

The overall waterfront project will see the development of a continuous series of bicycle and jogging paths along the waterfront from Ajman to Dubai.

The first phase of the project will include the development of bike and jogging paths alongside the city’s popular Al Majaz Waterfront.

Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, chairman of SUPC, said: "We are delighted to launch this new project which comes as part of the vision of Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to place the people’s wellbeing and quality of life at the top of the development agenda of the emirate.

"The cycling and jogging track project is considered one of the most fundamental developments found in advanced cities around the world as it embodies the essential concept of sustainability.

"It is also closely associated with the developmental drive in the economic, tourism and social sectors in addition to its positive impact on enhancing quality of life, ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all segments of society."

