Sharjah's utility firm called out to 'multiple gas leaks'

Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority says leaks fixed at a natural gas plant behind the Hilton hotel in Al Majaz

By Staff writer
  • Monday, 6 March 2017 1:59 PM

Sharjah's state utility company has confirmed that it has had to deal with "multiple gas leaks" in the emirate.

The Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA) said in a statement that it has fixed the gas leaks at a natural gas plant behind the Hilton hotel in Al Majaz.

The leaks, which were due to technical fault, were fixed within a short time without any disruption of services, the company said.

Residents living near the area brought the leaks to the attention of SEWA after smelling gas and a maintenance team was sent.

The team was led by Dr Rashid Al Leem, chairman of SEWA, who said that the gas network in Sharjah is very advanced and in line with international safety standards, adding that it also has features that allows it to detect any leaks.

Related:

Stories

Pre-pay for utility bills in Sharjah soon

Utico invests $326m as UAE water, power demand rises

Sharjah utility raises $500m loan to fund expansion

Sharjah residents fear blackouts as summer looms

Companies

Sharjah Electricity & Water Authority

Also in Energy

Abu Dhabi to close $872 mln solar plant financing

French firm plans to bring eco-friendly house concept to the UAE

Also in UAE

India to grow crops to meet UAE food demand

Emirates commits to helping women rise through the ranks

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Egypt »

Jawad Nabulsi  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah  Radwa Rostom  Mohamed El Dahshan 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

As Saudi Arabia fights to control surging electricity demand...

The upstream movement: Oil producers must invest to avoid another crisis

The upstream movement: Oil producers must invest to avoid another crisis

While oil producers continue to debate a reduction in output...

Saudi's Naimi's battles against Western 'greed' shine light on Aramco IPO

Saudi's Naimi's battles against Western 'greed' shine light on Aramco IPO

Former minister releases memoirs 'Out of the Desert'; reveals...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking