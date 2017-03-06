Sharjah's utility firm called out to 'multiple gas leaks'

Sharjah's state utility company has confirmed that it has had to deal with "multiple gas leaks" in the emirate.

The Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA) said in a statement that it has fixed the gas leaks at a natural gas plant behind the Hilton hotel in Al Majaz.

The leaks, which were due to technical fault, were fixed within a short time without any disruption of services, the company said.

Residents living near the area brought the leaks to the attention of SEWA after smelling gas and a maintenance team was sent.

The team was led by Dr Rashid Al Leem, chairman of SEWA, who said that the gas network in Sharjah is very advanced and in line with international safety standards, adding that it also has features that allows it to detect any leaks.