Sharjah says work starts on phase 2 of Flag Island project

Tourism development will include open-air 1,000-seat amphitheatre, art gallery and shops, restaurants, and cafes

By Andy Sambidge
  • Sunday, 15 June 2014 1:46 PM
Construction work on Sharjah's new flagpole, the seventh tallest in the world.

Construction work on Sharjah's new flagpole, the seventh tallest in the world.

The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, also known as Shurooq, has started work on the second phase of its Flag Island tourism development with facilities scheduled to open to the public in the first quarter of 2015.

Upon completion, the island will feature varied recreational facilities and amenities, including an open-air 1,000-seat amphitheatre, an art gallery, and a range of shops, restaurants, and cafes, Shurooq said in a statement.

Flag Island which has a diameter of 65 metres and is located near Al Khan area's hotels, central souqs and markets, also includes green spaces and parking for over 200 cars.

Shurooq said the Flag Island project is one of the fastest projects it has developed, with the first phase completed in just four weeks, including the development of the island and the construction of the flagpole.

The second phase is scheduled for completion in 9-12 months, it said.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, chairperson of Shurooq, said: "We are planning to position the Flag Island as one of the must-visit tourist, cultural and art destinations on the Emirate and UAE's tourist map, as the island is home to a national symbol represented by the flagpole on which the UAE flag is flying, in addition to the permanent exhibition of the union's achievements, the quality of new facilities we are going to develop, and the cultural, art and national activities which will be hosted in the island throughout the year."

Sheikh Khalid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, chairman of the Department of Public Works, added: "We are constantly striving to be part of a development process that aims to meet the future needs of the Emirate's residents and visitors.

"Flag Island is one of the destinations that drew a great deal of attention since its opening in 2012. The second phase will provide more facilities to enable the destination attract visitors and instill the national values into their hearts".

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, ruler of Sharjah, opened the first phase of Flag Island in December 2012 during the celebrations of the UAE's 41st National Day.

The 123 metre-high flagpole on Flag Island is considered to be the world's 7th tallest flagpole and is the centrepiece of the tourist attraction.

Related:

Stories

Sharjah builds world's 7th tallest flagpole

Sharjah set to launch sightseeing bus tours

Work set to start on new luxury hotel in Sharjah

Sharjah benefits from ongoing Dubai rent rises in Q1

Galleries
Sharjah ruler inaugurates Al Majaz Waterfront

Sharjah ruler inaugurates Al Majaz Waterfront

Revealed: 2014's most exciting upcoming MidEast hotels

Revealed: 2014's most exciting upcoming MidEast hotels

Companies

Sharjah Investment and Development Authority

Also in Construction

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Saudi energy firm wins deal to build solar project in Mexico

Also in UAE

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Qatar set to launch new shopping festival, targets UAE visitors

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Saudi Arabia »

Fahd Al Rasheed  Loujain Al Hathloul  Hosam Zowawi  Fahad Albutairi  Ayman Hariri 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Cash crunch at Saudi firm casts shadow over Lebanon's Hariris

Cash crunch at Saudi firm casts shadow over Lebanon's Hariris

The troubles at Saudi Oger have led to a cash crunch and layoffs...

Abandoned in Saudi desert camps, migrant workers won't leave without pay

Abandoned in Saudi desert camps, migrant workers won't leave without pay

Plight of workers has alarmed their home countries and drawn...

4
Are the troubles easing for Saudi construction giant Binladin?

Are the troubles easing for Saudi construction giant Binladin?

Gulf kingdom's biggest builder appears to have pulled back from...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking