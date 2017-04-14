Sharjah starts to roll out new postal code system

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Postal Code System aims to raise the efficiency of postal services in the emirate
Sharjah has announced the start of the roll-out of a postal code system for addresses across the emirate.
The introduction of the Postal Code System (PCS) is in line with the emirate’s goal to improve the level of services provided to the public, said the Sharjah Urban Planning Council (SUPC).
It said PCS aims to raise the efficiency of postal services in the emirate and is linked to the geographical information system as per international standards.
Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, SUPC chairman, said: “PCS is one of the first significant projects launched by SUPC, to improve the level of services provided to the public, in line with the directives of Dr Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah.”
He added: “It falls within the emirate’s vision to enhance the competitive edge of Sharjah in the social and economic fronts and promote social welfare levels to be on par with the world’s most developed cities.”
The PCS scheme involves the installation of 102,076 signboards as well as the postal code proposed by the Emirates Post Group to facilitate and expedite the process of postal distribution to the required locations across Sharjah, said Khalid Al Ali, SUPC’s secretary-general.
The PCS ensures "precise identification of destinations and location of all services available within reach, including business services and all kinds of service centres", he added.
The SUPC has also launched a mobile application for Sharjah’s postal code system.
Instead of trying to influence the tipping habits of a couple of million residents and millions of tourists, the restaurants should be made to comply with... moreTuesday, 11 April 2017 9:15 AM - PSJ
I'm confused, where has it been stated that VAT on new residential property will be 5%.
According to the latest brief from the UAE's Ministry... more
Agency fees are so high that it is cheaper to accept an increase in rent than having to pay for agency fees, losing your deposit and having to move again... moreWednesday, 12 April 2017 9:03 AM - Matt
well I have stayed in Dubai for 3 years from 2013 to 2015. I only have good memories, there may be some negatives but the positives far outweigh everything... moreWednesday, 12 April 2017 12:57 PM - nonEUexpat
Yes right, banking services here are not up to levels of developed countries let alone telephone services, but great deal of effort is visible in improving... moreSunday, 26 March 2017 4:42 PM - Diya Pardasani
He does participate in philanthropic activities. I looked it up. moreSunday, 26 March 2017 12:36 PM - Anthony Wilson
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules