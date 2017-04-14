Sharjah starts to roll out new postal code system

Sharjah has announced the start of the roll-out of a postal code system for addresses across the emirate.

The introduction of the Postal Code System (PCS) is in line with the emirate’s goal to improve the level of services provided to the public, said the Sharjah Urban Planning Council (SUPC).

It said PCS aims to raise the efficiency of postal services in the emirate and is linked to the geographical information system as per international standards.

Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, SUPC chairman, said: “PCS is one of the first significant projects launched by SUPC, to improve the level of services provided to the public, in line with the directives of Dr Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah.”

He added: “It falls within the emirate’s vision to enhance the competitive edge of Sharjah in the social and economic fronts and promote social welfare levels to be on par with the world’s most developed cities.”

The PCS scheme involves the installation of 102,076 signboards as well as the postal code proposed by the Emirates Post Group to facilitate and expedite the process of postal distribution to the required locations across Sharjah, said Khalid Al Ali, SUPC’s secretary-general.

The PCS ensures "precise identification of destinations and location of all services available within reach, including business services and all kinds of service centres", he added.

The SUPC has also launched a mobile application for Sharjah’s postal code system.