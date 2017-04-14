Sharjah starts to roll out new postal code system

Postal Code System aims to raise the efficiency of postal services in the emirate

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 14 April 2017 10:13 AM

Sharjah has announced the start of the roll-out of a postal code system for addresses across the emirate.

The introduction of the Postal Code System (PCS) is in line with the emirate’s goal to improve the level of services provided to the public, said the Sharjah Urban Planning Council (SUPC).

It said PCS aims to raise the efficiency of postal services in the emirate and is linked to the geographical information system as per international standards.

Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, SUPC chairman, said: “PCS is one of the first significant projects launched by SUPC, to improve the level of services provided to the public, in line with the directives of Dr Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah.”

He added: “It falls within the emirate’s vision to enhance the competitive edge of Sharjah in the social and economic fronts and promote social welfare levels to be on par with the world’s most developed cities.”

The PCS scheme involves the installation of 102,076 signboards as well as the postal code proposed by the Emirates Post Group to facilitate and expedite the process of postal distribution to the required locations across Sharjah, said Khalid Al Ali, SUPC’s secretary-general.

The PCS ensures "precise identification of destinations and location of all services available within reach, including business services and all kinds of service centres", he added.

The SUPC has also launched a mobile application for Sharjah’s postal code system.

Related:

Stories

Sharjah says construction of major heritage project on schedule

Sharjah forecasts $270m foreign investments in 2017

Sharjah unveils new luxury eco-tourism project

S&P cuts Sharjah credit ratings on growing debt burden

Galleries
In pictures: Sharjah ruler opens 'Investing in The Future' conference

In pictures: Sharjah ruler opens 'Investing in The Future' conference

Also in Property

Dubai office vacancy rates at 14% as demand persists

Abu Dhabi office rents fall as firms cut back on space

Also in UAE

Dubai mall operator says Oman investments to rise by $1.3bn

Dubai's state utility unveils $270m substations plan

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Features & Analysis
Forgotten fees: the challenge of investing in Dubai property

Forgotten fees: the challenge of investing in Dubai property

Investors attracted to low service charges at some Dubai residential...

3
Dubai real estate: which way will it go?

Dubai real estate: which way will it go?

In this special report, Arabian Business analyses the state of...

3
Diving for answers: What's happened to Dubai Pearl?

Diving for answers: What's happened to Dubai Pearl?

The mysterious inability of a $6bn mega-project on prime land...

9
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking