Sharjah takes delivery of 288 wild animals from Africa

Animals including giraffes, rhino and wildebeest will call move to the Elebriddi wildlife protected area in Al Dhaid
Sharjah has taken delivery of nearly 300 wild animals from Africa which will make their home at the Elebriddi wildlife protected area in Al Dhaid.
The Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah announced the arrival of 288 animals to Sharjah International Airport.
It said in a statement that the export of these species, which will support the nature reserves in Sharjah, reflects the emirate’s track record in conserving endangered species.
The animals shipped include 15 giraffe, 5 rhino, 16 gemsbok, 12 waterbuck, 12 eland, 8 black wildebeest, 24 blue wildebeest, 36 impala, 10 lechwe, 8 nyala, 26 kudu, 42 springbok, 8 reedbuck, 8 red hartebeest, 12 blesbuck, 6 klipspringer and 4 grey duiker.
Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA), said: “Sharjah has a proven leading position in wildlife protection and environment efforts.
"The EPAA strives to protect endangered species and their habitats is an effort to maintain biodiversity. The addition of these animals to the protected areas and centres will greatly assist with our ongoing conservation efforts.”
She added: “Through our continued efforts, we are striving to conserve many species of animals and birds, and create breeding areas in the protected habitats in accordance with the UAE regulations.
"In addition, we aim to highlight the importance of the protection of wildlife and raise awareness among the community members on wildlife, and the protection of nature and endangered species.”
