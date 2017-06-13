Sharjah unveils new campaign to boost summer tourism

Organised by both public and private sectors, the fair will run from June 27 to September 8

By Staff writer
  • Tuesday, 13 June 2017 4:38 PM

Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) has launched its first Sharjah Summer, an array of entertainment, arts and cultural events and shows aimed at boosting the emirate's tourism when temperatures peak.

Organised by 28 public and private sectors entities across the emirate, the fair will run from June 27 to September 8 and includes a package of events and promotions, state news agency WAM reported.

SCTDA chairman, Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, said: "What is special about this event is that it combines for the first time the endeavours of the public and private sectors under the umbrella of SCTDA.

"This is expected to boost joint efforts to promote Sharjah as a world tourism destination and attract more tourists during the summer holidays," he added.

Al Midfa said partners in Sharjah Summer include government institutions, shopping centres, travel agencies, airlines and private sector entities.

