Sheikh Hamdan appoints new senior Dubai gov't officials

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Crown Prince of Dubai issues resolutions for top roles including many at emirate's education authority
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has issued a number of resolutions appointing senior officials in Dubai Government.
According to state news agency WAM, he issued Resolution No. 22 of 2017 transferring Butti Abdullah Mohammed Al Jumairi from The Ruler’s Court to the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department where he has been appointed as executive director of the Corporate Support Sector.
Sheikh Hamdan also issued seven resolutions appointing executive directors at Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority, including the appointment of Fatima Ibrahim BelReheef as executive director of the Schools Inspection Bureau, Abdul Salam Mohammed Khalifa Al Marri as executive director of Rashid and Latifa Schools Establishment, Dr Naji Mohamed Ali Al Mehidi as executive director of National Institute for Vocational Education, Amal Saif Belhasa as executive director of Compliance and Resolution Commission, Mohamed Ahmed Derwish as executive director of Compliance and Resolution Commission, Dr Wafi Musa Jaffar Ali as executive director of Strategy and Excellence and Abdul Rahman Hassan Abdullah Nasser as executive director of Business Support.
Dubai Crown Prince also issued Resolution No. 33 of 2017 appointing Fahad Ahmed Al Raeesi as deputy executive director of the Dubai Government Workshop.
Its time to start curbing license issued to people who cause numerous traffic violations. There are beautiful transit options, no need to argue that they... moreTuesday, 23 May 2017 9:12 AM - ahmed
After all Emirates is the king ! Fly Emirates :) moreTuesday, 23 May 2017 9:12 AM - Vighnesh Nair
Am quiet angry that Mr Al Abbar talks about high school fees and conveniently forgets about high mall rates, high community fees in his master communities... moreFriday, 19 May 2017 12:22 PM - Vito rammuzzi
I am a vehement non-smoker and suffer terrible headaches when exposed to smoke. If others want to smoke, let them, but restrict smoking to the enclosed... moreSunday, 21 May 2017 6:11 PM - twistedtory
Something obviously has gone wrong at noon.com and it seems now they are panicking (botched Souq bid, rushed JadoPado buyout)
It seems Noon may be... more
Other than the high fees..hidden profits being made in the form of huge mark ups on text books, uniforms, shoes even...then there is fees for participation... moreSunday, 14 May 2017 11:17 AM - Joseph
Am quiet angry that Mr Al Abbar talks about high school fees and conveniently forgets about high mall rates, high community fees in his master communities... moreFriday, 19 May 2017 12:22 PM - Vito rammuzzi
I am a vehement non-smoker and suffer terrible headaches when exposed to smoke. If others want to smoke, let them, but restrict smoking to the enclosed... moreSunday, 21 May 2017 6:11 PM - twistedtory
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules