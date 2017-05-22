Sheikh Hamdan appoints new senior Dubai gov't officials

Crown Prince of Dubai issues resolutions for top roles including many at emirate's education authority

By Staff writer
  • Monday, 22 May 2017 5:21 PM
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai. (ITP Images)

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has issued a number of resolutions appointing senior officials in Dubai Government.

According to state news agency WAM, he issued Resolution No. 22 of 2017 transferring Butti Abdullah Mohammed Al Jumairi from The Ruler’s Court to the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department where he has been appointed as executive director of the Corporate Support Sector.

Sheikh Hamdan also issued seven resolutions appointing executive directors at Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority, including the appointment of Fatima Ibrahim BelReheef as executive director of the Schools Inspection Bureau, Abdul Salam Mohammed Khalifa Al Marri as executive director of Rashid and Latifa Schools Establishment, Dr Naji Mohamed Ali Al Mehidi as executive director of National Institute for Vocational Education, Amal Saif Belhasa as executive director of Compliance and Resolution Commission, Mohamed Ahmed Derwish as executive director of Compliance and Resolution Commission, Dr Wafi Musa Jaffar Ali as executive director of Strategy and Excellence and Abdul Rahman Hassan Abdullah Nasser as executive director of Business Support.

Dubai Crown Prince also issued Resolution No. 33 of 2017 appointing Fahad Ahmed Al Raeesi as deputy executive director of the Dubai Government Workshop.

