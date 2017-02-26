Sheikh Hamdan tries golden burger inspired by Burj Khalifa

Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan has been spotted trying the 24 carat golden burger at food event Eat The World DXB.

The burger priced at $63 (AED230) per piece is topped off with an edible 24 carat gold leaf bun.

Launched by London-based good truck trader The Roadery, it consists of five Wagyu beef patties, truffle cheese, seared and “ethically sourced” foie gras, saffron mayonnaise and blackberry ketchup.

The truck trader posted a picture on its Instagram page showing the Prince trying the burger. It captioned it, “Big thanks to @faz3 for coming down to @eattheworlddxb today and tucking into our #BURGkhalifa! We always said it was fit for Sheikh. Hope you enjoyed.”

Eat The World DXB also spotted the prince and captioned a photo of him at the event with, “H.H Sheikh Hamdan @faz3 visited @eattheworlddxb on our last day here at Burj Park!”