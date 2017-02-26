Sheikh Hamdan tries golden burger inspired by Burj Khalifa

|Home
Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan has been spotted trying the 24 carat golden burger at food event Eat The World DXB.
The burger priced at $63 (AED230) per piece is topped off with an edible 24 carat gold leaf bun.
Launched by London-based good truck trader The Roadery, it consists of five Wagyu beef patties, truffle cheese, seared and “ethically sourced” foie gras, saffron mayonnaise and blackberry ketchup.
The truck trader posted a picture on its Instagram page showing the Prince trying the burger. It captioned it, “Big thanks to @faz3 for coming down to @eattheworlddxb today and tucking into our #BURGkhalifa! We always said it was fit for Sheikh. Hope you enjoyed.”
Eat The World DXB also spotted the prince and captioned a photo of him at the event with, “H.H Sheikh Hamdan @faz3 visited @eattheworlddxb on our last day here at Burj Park!”
