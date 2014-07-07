Sheikh Khalifa’s health is fine, says Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

HH General Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has dismissed concerns about the UAE President’s health as mere rumours, according to a report by state news agency WAM.

Following a number of messages on social networking sites wishing good health and recovery to UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohamed told WAM that concerns about the UAE leader's health were mere rumours as his health is fine.

The Crown Prince urged social media users to be cautious and to validate the transfer of information and news online “in order to use modern technology and social networking sites for the benefit of our society and country”.

In February, Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE President was in "stable and reassuring" condition after surgery following a stroke in January.

"Yes we passed through a difficult crisis, we have overcome it, thanks be to God," he was quoted as saying by WAM.

Born in 1948, Sheikh Khalifa is known as a pro-Western moderniser who has ruled the UAE since the death of his father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahayan in 2004.

He is also the ruler of oil-producing Abu Dhabi, the richest and most powerful of the UAE emirates, which also include Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah.

WAM reported on January 25 that Sheikh Khalifa underwent surgery after a stroke.