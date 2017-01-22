Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to take part in India's Republic Day celebrations

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince will hold official talks with President of India Pranab Mukherjee and the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

By Staff writer
  • Sunday, 22 January 2017 6:19 PM
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (NEZAR BALOUT/AFP/Getty Images)

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (NEZAR BALOUT/AFP/Getty Images)

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will attend the 68th Republic Day celebrations this week as a chief guest.

During the visit, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed will hold official talks with President of India Pranab Mukherjee and the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He will also discuss with senior Indian officials ways to strengthen cooperation and friendship between the two countries and the two peoples. The two parties will discuss coordination and consultation on issues of common interest. They will also tackle regional and international issues.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including a number of Sheikhs, ministers, senior officials, and business and economic figures in the state.

India celebrates its Republic Day on Thursday, January 26.

Related:

Stories

India-UAE ranked world's second largest migration corridor in 2015, says OECD

UAE ranked as GCC's 'most powerful' passport

UAE moves up global list for expats who want successful career

Demand for Abu Dhabi real estate to remain stable

RAK inks tourism deal to attract more Indian visitors in 2017

Also in Culture & Society

Most MidEast employees plan to change jobs this year – survey

In-form Fleetwood wins Abu Dhabi Championship

Also in UAE

Emirates to launch A380 to Sao Paulo in March

Dubai Airports to stage CATS for #musicDXB

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Kuwait »

Bader Al Kharafi  Ahmed Shihab-Eldin  Ghosson Al Khaled  Mishaery Al Afasy 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Great escape? The UAE expat's dilemma

Great escape? The UAE expat's dilemma

The slowing economy has left ripples of uncertainty across the...

15
Beating the odds: Palestinian entrepreneurs continue to thrive

Beating the odds: Palestinian entrepreneurs continue to thrive

In the second article of a two-part series, Ambar Amleh, chief...

A bird's eye view of the UAE start-up ecosystem

A bird's eye view of the UAE start-up ecosystem

Tarek Ahmed Fouad, a Dubai-based serial entrepreneur, analyses...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking