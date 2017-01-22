Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to take part in India's Republic Day celebrations

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will attend the 68th Republic Day celebrations this week as a chief guest.

During the visit, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed will hold official talks with President of India Pranab Mukherjee and the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He will also discuss with senior Indian officials ways to strengthen cooperation and friendship between the two countries and the two peoples. The two parties will discuss coordination and consultation on issues of common interest. They will also tackle regional and international issues.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including a number of Sheikhs, ministers, senior officials, and business and economic figures in the state.

India celebrates its Republic Day on Thursday, January 26.