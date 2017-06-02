Sheikh Mohammed launches, signs up for UAE volunteers platform

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince also signs up at Volunteers.ae, which aims to create integrated system for volunteering

By Staff writer
  Friday, 2 June 2017 12:58 AM

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, is one of the first people to sign up for the country's new volunteer platform.

Sheikh Mohammed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, were the first two to join Volunteers.ae.

The platform was launched by Sheikh Mohammed before his Cabinet meeting and he later signed up as a volunteer in the fields of Hope Making and Environmental Sustainability.

Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince signed up in the Humanitarian Work field; hoping to motivate the community to register as well, and enrich the nation’s culture of generosity, philanthropy and social service.

The volunteers platform seeks to create an integrated and sustainable system for volunteering, and to promote the value of volunteerism as one of the most important pillars of social cohesion, one of the national priorities of the UAE.

The Emirates Foundation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Community Development, developed the national volunteer platform. The platform will bring together volunteering opportunities with government institutions, private-sector entities, and charitable organisations.

Thousands of registered volunteers, including citizens and residents, will have opportunities to apply their skills and serve their communities.

The platform will provide volunteer opportunities in the fields of education, humanitarian work care for the elderly, health, culture and arts, sports, leisure, environment, community service, hope making, professional development, international volunteerism and emergency response.

It will also develop a personal record for each volunteer, and provide people the chance to nominate volunteers for innovative projects and will be the largest and most thorough volunteer platform in the country.

The Emirates Foundation is an independent philanthropic organisation set up by the Abu Dhabi government to facilitate public-private funded initiatives to improve the welfare of youth across the UAE.

