Sheikh Mohammed orders clubs to merge

Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed has ordered three clubs in the emirate to merge into one new entity.

In a decree, Al Shabab, Al Ahli and Dubai Club will be merged into one sports club named Shabab Al Ahli Dubai Club, Dubai Media Office announced.

Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan, has been appointed as chairman of the new club, while Sheikh Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, will be the club’s vice-chairman, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed will be the second vice-chairman. The merger of the three clubs will be overseen by a supreme committee chaired by Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman.



“Our objective is to build a club that can compete regionally and globally,” said Sheikh Mohammed, in comments published by Dubai Media Office.

An investment company, chaired by Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, will be formed to manage the assets and properties of the three clubs.