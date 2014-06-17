Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque named among world's top attractions

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre has been ranked second in the world's top 25 tourism attractions by TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel website.

The Abu Dhabi landmark was beaten only by Machu Picchu in Peru in the list and beat the likes of India's Taj Mahal and St Peter's Basilica, Vatican City in Italy.

"Grand is an understatement. The architecture, the white marble and the beautifully maintained green gardens are stunning," said Tripadvisor of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre.

According to Tripadvisor, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre also ranked first among 70 attractions in Abu Dhabi.

In the global list, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre was also ranked higher than the Great Cathedral and Mosque, Cordoba, Spain, Bayon Temple, Siem Reap, Cambodia, the Church of Our Saviour on Spilled Blood, St Petersburg, Russia, and Gettysburg National Military Park, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, United States.

TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice awards for Attractions highlight the top landmarks and parks around the world and the winners were announced on Tuesday.

In the second year of the awards, 929 winners were identified, including the top 25 in the world and dedicated lists for Asia, Australia, Canada, China, Europe, India, Mexico, South America, the South Pacific, the UK and the US.

"TripAdvisor travellers have helped identify some of the best attractions around the globe," said Barbara Messing, chief marketing officer for TripAdvisor. "These award-winning landmarks and parks are an ideal starting point for taking in the world's must-see sights."