Sheikh Zayed Road diversion works to begin

Traffic on SZR will be diverted to make way for the $545m Dubai Canal project, which will cut through the emirate’s busiest highway

By Courtney Trenwith
  • Monday, 14 July 2014 1:53 PM

Work on a temporary diversion for Sheikh Zayed Road traffic during construction of the Dubai Canal is expected to begin on July 26, the Roads and Transport Authority has reportedly said.

The diversion, due to open at the end of October, will allow workers access to the emirate’s busiest highway to build a bridge that will eventually become part of the AED2 million ($545m) Dubai Canal project.

The new 1 kilometre stretch of road will run from Business Bay Metro station to Interchange 2, according to an RTA official quoted by Gulf News.

The RTA’s Nabeel Mohammad Saleh insisted traffic would not be impacted by the construction works.

“The first phase of diversions will be implemented on Sheikh Zayed from Dubai towards Abu Dhabi, near Safa Park area,” he was quoted as saying.

“The diversion, which is one kilometre long, will not affect the current flow of traffic and the number of lanes will be the same.

“As for the traffic coming from Abu Dhabi to Dubai, the traffic will be retained on Sheikh Zayed Road while diverting it to the lanes currently available towards Abu Dhabi.”

The 3km long canal will connect the already extended creek from the Business Bay area to Jumeirah Beach, cutting through Sheikh Zayed Road, Safa Park, Al Wasl Road and Jumeirah Beach Road.

Works started in December with digging near Safa Park.

The project also requires a 16-lane bridge on Sheikh Zayed Road and two six-lane bridges over Al Wasl Road and Jumeirah Beach Road.

The Sheikh Zayed Road bridge will be almost 1 kilometre long and will raise up to 8.5 metres, allowing luxury yachts and boats to pass through.

Various shopping, leisure, residential and commercial properties will be built along both sides of the canal, including four international hotels and up to 450 restaurants.

Safa Park, which serves as the epicentre of the project, will house a 50,000 metre-squared shopping mall, 6 kilometres of beaches and a 80,000 sq m waterfront walkway and leisure area.

The project will also have separate tracks for jogging and cycling and recreational facilities for children.

The project is expected to be completed in September 2016 and help boost tourism in Dubai with an estimated footfall of 22 million visitors.

Posted by: Simon Wednesday, 16 July 2014 9:18 AM[UAE] - UAE

Couldn't 2 million dirhams be better spent, perhaps on helping the people suffering in Gaza?

Posted by: nice Monday, 14 July 2014 3:03 PM[UAE] - uae

"The RTA?s Nabeel Mohammad Saleh insisted traffic would not be impacted by the construction works"....we shall see.

Posted by: Mark X Tuesday, 15 July 2014 12:47 PM[UAE] - Argentina

Of course " the traffic would not be impacted by the construction works" .... as there is always a jam in this area everyday during peak periods. These peak periods will be eeeexxxxtttteeeennnnndddddeeeeeddddd.

