Shoppers out in full force at Dubai malls for bargain deals

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Super sale has more than 1,000 participating retail outlets offering 30% to 90% discounts
Shoppers turned out in large numbers as the three-day super sale started on May 18 with more than 1,000 participating retail outlets offering 30 percent to 90 percent discounts.
“Residents and visitors turned out in large numbers at retail outlets across the city to take advantage of the special deals offered by leading global brands,” the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism, said in a statement on Thursday.
Shopaholics only have until May 20 to pick up discounted goods on 250 brands, such as Aldo, Al Jaber Optical, Bossini, Carpisa, Crate & Barrel, Charles & Keith, Desigual, Ecco, Galeries La Fayette, Giordano, Guess, Jimmy Choo, Harvey Nichols, Bloomingdale’s, Kurt Geiger, GAP, Nine West, Okaidi, COACH, Porsche Design, Rivoli, Roberto Cavalli, Shoe Mart, Steve Madden, Think Kitchen, amongst others.
The full list of participating brands is available on www.3daysupersale.com.
There is a link the writer didn't make and that is to discuss why Harvard can afford to provide such generous subsidies for many of its pupils. Harvard... moreMonday, 15 May 2017 1:05 PM - MT3
Cool!!! moreThursday, 18 May 2017 5:16 PM - Steve
Most of the sales in Dubai or the UAE are gimmicks every year. If these were genuine sales, then price reductions would apply to most items that people... moreThursday, 18 May 2017 5:18 PM - Mark Z
There is a link the writer didn't make and that is to discuss why Harvard can afford to provide such generous subsidies for many of its pupils. Harvard... moreMonday, 15 May 2017 1:05 PM - MT3
Two catchphrases for Dubai come to mind:
Dubai...... where tomorrow is today
Dubai..... imagination without borders
The world has to... more
Usually pregnant women can fly up to week 28, 32 in some airlines. She can be within limits and baby may have come earlier than expected.
It is perfectly... more
Other than the high fees..hidden profits being made in the form of huge mark ups on text books, uniforms, shoes even...then there is fees for participation... moreSunday, 14 May 2017 11:17 AM - Joseph
There is a link the writer didn't make and that is to discuss why Harvard can afford to provide such generous subsidies for many of its pupils. Harvard... moreMonday, 15 May 2017 1:05 PM - MT3
Two catchphrases for Dubai come to mind:
Dubai...... where tomorrow is today
Dubai..... imagination without borders
The world has to... more
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules