Shoppers out in full force at Dubai malls for bargain deals

Shoppers turned out in large numbers as the three-day super sale started on May 18 with more than 1,000 participating retail outlets offering 30 percent to 90 percent discounts.

“Residents and visitors turned out in large numbers at retail outlets across the city to take advantage of the special deals offered by leading global brands,” the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism, said in a statement on Thursday.

Shopaholics only have until May 20 to pick up discounted goods on 250 brands, such as Aldo, Al Jaber Optical, Bossini, Carpisa, Crate & Barrel, Charles & Keith, Desigual, Ecco, Galeries La Fayette, Giordano, Guess, Jimmy Choo, Harvey Nichols, Bloomingdale’s, Kurt Geiger, GAP, Nine West, Okaidi, COACH, Porsche Design, Rivoli, Roberto Cavalli, Shoe Mart, Steve Madden, Think Kitchen, amongst others.

The full list of participating brands is available on www.3daysupersale.com.