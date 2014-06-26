Shoura members brand Saudi unis 'weak' and 'unsystematic'

By Beatrice Thomas
  • Thursday, 26 June 2014 1:48 PM
(Photo for illustrative purposes only)

Two of Saudi’s Shoura Council members have criticised the kingdom’s higher education system, saying it requires a major overhaul to meet the country’s development requirements, it was reported.

They also called for bringing technical and vocational training institutes under the Ministry of Higher Education to make them more effective.

“Our educational institutions are weak and unsystematic,” said Sultan Al Sultan, a member of the consultative body, Arab News reported.

He said the Technical and Vocation Training Corporation had proved its failure to bring foreign companies to review the quality of its programs.

Al Sultan also said the Higher Education Council (HEC) was not doing enough to improve the country’s educational level.

Nasser bin Dawood, another member, accused private providers of vocational and technical training services as “sellers of illusion.”

He said fake degree holders should not be allowed to conduct training courses, Arab News reported.

Khaled Al Saud, chairman of the education committee, said the Shoura Council did not agree with Al Sultan’s comments. He said the HEC had taken steps to tackle the issue of fake certificates.

