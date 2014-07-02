Shred a ‘designer’ handbag in Dubai for charity

Ever wanted to shred that designer handbag and not worry about the cost involved? Dubai shoppers have an opportunity to do just that for the princely sum of one dirham ($0.27).

As part of its Ramadan initiatives, Dubai’s Department of Economic Development (DED) has launched a campaign to highlight the effects of counterfeiting and, at the same time, make a donation to charity.

Shoppers are asked to donate a minimum of one dirham to the charity box of Dar Al Ber Society placed in the malls in order to get a counterfeit bag, which the shopper can then place in the shredder inside the tent erected in the mall.

The campaign, which takes place in Etihad Mall (until July 3) and in Al Barsha Mall (July 13-17), runs from 3pm to 5pm in the participating malls.

“We designed the campaign as a symbolic gesture. It draws on the spirit of giving and fairness, which prevails during the Holy Month of Ramadan, to alert the public against the dangers of counterfeiting,” said Abdullah Al Shehi, director of Intellectual Property Protection Department, Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) sector at DED.

“Counterfeiting violates the rights of the trademark owner and can endanger the health of those who use such products.”

The Intellectual Property Protection Department seized around 11,623,073 pieces of various duplicate/counterfeit goods in the first quarter of 2014.

Bags and leather products accounted for the third biggest share of the goods confiscated, after perfumes and auto parts.