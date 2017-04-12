Siemens says to set up global logistics HQ in Dubai

Siemens has announced plans to set up its global logistics headquarters including its portfolio for airports, cargo infrastructure and ports in Dubai.

The company will also target the site of Expo 2020 Dubai as the future location for this business after the exposition ends, it said in a statement.

It added that the move supports the legacy aspirations of Expo 2020 Dubai, as well as the industrial and logistics developments in the emirate.

Siemens said it sees great growth potential in the Middle East region and in the logistics market globally.

“This strategic decision highlights Dubai’s significance as a major player in global transport and logistics, with some of the world’s biggest airlines and ports operating in and around the emirate,” said Siemens’ chief technology officer Roland Busch.

“We are committed to contributing to Dubai’s economic development goals with the latest innovations in technology. By using digitalization and leveraging MindSphere, our open, cloud-based IoT operating system, we support growth and boost efficiencies in logistics.”

The headquarters in Dubai will include Siemens’ competences in its portfolio fields for airports, cargo infrastructure and ports.

In a recent report, Frost & Sullivan estimated the UAE’s logistics sector will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7 percent between 2015 and 2020.

Siemens has been operating in the UAE for more than 40 years and currently directly employs 2,600 workers and enables more than 15,600 jobs in the country.