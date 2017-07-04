Siemens wins deal to power key Kuwait plant as demand grows

Siemens has announced that it has won an order to supply the key power generation equipment for the Sabiya Extension 3 combined cycle power plant in Kuwait.

The contract was awarded by the plant owner, the Ministry of Electricity and Water (MEW), to Alghanim International for execution of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC).

Siemens said in a statement that Kuwait will be able to cover its steadily growing energy demand with the Sabiya Extension 3 plant.

The plant will start simple cycle operation in winter of 2019. Commissioning of the combined cycle operation is scheduled for the end of 2020.

The power train will provide an electrical capacity of about 900 megawatts (MW). A long-term service agreement with Alghanim International is also included to help ensure the reliability, availability, and performance of the main components.

The customer, Kuwaiti EPC and O&M contractor Alghanim International, is responsible for constructing the entire plant, establishing the grid connection, and operating and maintaining it.

The natural gas-fired Sabiya Extension 3 is being built on the existing site of the Sabiya power plant on the Bay of Kuwait in the country’s northeast.

The substation will provide power to the newly developing areas in northern Kuwait.

“This is the fourth power plant order that Siemens has secured in Kuwait in only four years, following the orders for Sabiya Extensions 1 and 2 and Az Zour South,” said Jean Claude Nasr, head of sales for the Middle East & North Africa region at Siemens Power and Gas.

At the beginning of this year Siemens received an additional order in Kuwait to deliver an industrial steam turbine package to transform the Az Zour South 3 open cycle gas turbine power plant into a combined cycle power plant.