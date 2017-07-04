Siemens wins deal to power key Kuwait plant as demand grows

Company says to supply power generation equipment for the Sabiya Extension 3 combined cycle power plant in Kuwait

By Staff writer
  • Tuesday, 4 July 2017 2:12 PM

Siemens has announced that it has won an order to supply the key power generation equipment for the Sabiya Extension 3 combined cycle power plant in Kuwait.

The contract was awarded by the plant owner, the Ministry of Electricity and Water (MEW), to Alghanim International for execution of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC).

Siemens said in a statement that Kuwait will be able to cover its steadily growing energy demand with the Sabiya Extension 3 plant.

The plant will start simple cycle operation in winter of 2019. Commissioning of the combined cycle operation is scheduled for the end of 2020.

The power train will provide an electrical capacity of about 900 megawatts (MW). A long-term service agreement with Alghanim International is also included to help ensure the reliability, availability, and performance of the main components.

The customer, Kuwaiti EPC and O&M contractor Alghanim International, is responsible for constructing the entire plant, establishing the grid connection, and operating and maintaining it.

The natural gas-fired Sabiya Extension 3 is being built on the existing site of the Sabiya power plant on the Bay of Kuwait in the country’s northeast.

The substation will provide power to the newly developing areas in northern Kuwait.

“This is the fourth power plant order that Siemens has secured in Kuwait in only four years, following the orders for Sabiya Extensions 1 and 2 and Az Zour South,” said Jean Claude Nasr, head of sales for the Middle East & North Africa region at Siemens Power and Gas.

At the beginning of this year Siemens received an additional order in Kuwait to deliver an industrial steam turbine package to transform the Az Zour South 3 open cycle gas turbine power plant into a combined cycle power plant.

Related:

Stories

Siemens wins $851m power deal in Qatar

Siemens wins order to expand Kuwaiti power plant

Siemens moves Kuwait boss to Qatar to drive growth

Siemens says to set up global logistics HQ in Dubai

Companies

Siemens

Also in Energy

Under-pressure Qatar says to boost gas production 30%

Huge challenges ahead for Saudi's crown prince

Also in Kuwait

Video: Building catches fire in Kuwait

Saudi hopes for 'positive' Qatar response to demands

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Natural solution: Saudi's renewed plans meet growing energy demands

Natural solution: Saudi's renewed plans meet growing energy demands

Saudi Arabia has long toyed with the renewable energy sector...

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

As Saudi Arabia fights to control surging electricity demand...

The upstream movement: Oil producers must invest to avoid another crisis

The upstream movement: Oil producers must invest to avoid another crisis

While oil producers continue to debate a reduction in output...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking