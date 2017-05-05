Siemens wins order to expand Kuwaiti power plant

Siemens has received an order to deliver an industrial steam turbine package to expand the Az Zour South 3 open cycle gas turbine power plant to a combined cycle power plant.

The plant is located in Kuwait and is operated by the Ministry of Electricity & Water (MEW) while Siemens’ customer is the Chinese EPC contractor SEPCOIII.

Siemens said the expansion will increase the total installed capacity of the plant by 263 megawatts (MW) without using any additional gas. The combined cycle power plant is expected to go into operation in mid-2019.

Az Zour South 3 began operating as an open cycle power plant with two SGT4-5000F gas turbines in 2015. Siemens is now supplying an SST-800 steam turbine (high pressure) combined with an SST-500 steam turbine (low pressure) and an SGen1200A generator for this stage.

The customer SEPCOIII has already used Siemens’ steam turbine technology for three solar thermal power plants in Morocco.

Siemens components are already installed in the first and second stages of the Az Zour South power plant. The company supplied a total of eight SGT5-2000E gas turbines and two SST5-4000 steam turbines for this project.