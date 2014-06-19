Singapore says investigating Etihad-Jet alliance

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Singapore competition watchdog has called for submissions to its inquiry into the UAE national carrier’s plan to codeshare on flights between India, Singapore
Singapore’s competition watchdog is investigating Etihad purchase of a 24 percent stake in Indian carrier Jet Airways, which is set to include codesharing on flights between India and Singapore.
The Indian market regulator earlier this year approved the UAE national carrier’s bid to buy into India’s second largest airline, in what is the first foreign investment in the country’s aviation sector under new relaxed regulations.
The deal means the two airlines have expanded their codeshare agreement to 71 services.
The Competition Commission of Singapore on Thursday called for submissions to its inquiry into the alliance, which is says may prevent, restrict or distort competition within Singapore.
The commission highlighted that the alliance would include pricing, route and schedule coordination, and shared marketing, code-sharing, networks, customer service and resourcing decisions.
Etihad and Jet have said the partnership would result in various efficiencies and synergies, including lower administrative costs, sharing of joint resources, better customer services, and more efficient administration of each airline.
Jet reported a record loss in the three months to March, at 21.54 billion rupees ($366.5m).
The airline was without a full-time chief executive from January until May, when it named Cramer Ball as its new CEO, pending regulatory approvals. Ball, an Australian national, previously worked as the CEO of Air Seychelles, another of Etihad’s seven equity partners (Jet would be the eighth).
Etihad CEO James Hogan has described his airline as "a long-term strategic investor and committed to supporting Jet Airways”.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules