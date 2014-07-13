Sir Alex Ferguson to make keynote speech at Arabian Business Awards

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has confirmed he will make a keynote speech at this year’s Arabian Business Awards, being held on November 10 at the JW Marriott Marquis in Dubai.

Sir Alex is expected to give a speech on leadership and management. He will also appear at the Arabian Business Conference the following morning, where he will participate in a Q&A with the BBC broadcaster Andrew Neil.

Sir Alex Ferguson is regarded as one of the most admired and respected managers in the history of football, the world’s most popular sport. Ferguson’s early success as a manager in Scotland attracted an underachieving Manchester United in 1986.

Twenty-six years later, Sir Alex had won 38 trophies, including 13 Premier League and two UEFA Champions League titles, making United the most successful club in English football.

During his tenure at United as well as earlier years as a manager and player, Sir Alex developed a unique, deliberate and much-analyzed leadership philosophy, which was recently studied by Harvard Business School in a leadership case study focused on his management approach.

The Arabian Business Awards are widely regarded as the most prestigious in the region – previous winners have include HH Sheikh Mohamed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, HRH King Abdullah of Jordan and HRH Prince Alwaleed.

Last year’s event saw a special made to the UAE Deputy Prime Minister HH Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nayhan, with former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair giving the keynote speech at the event.

